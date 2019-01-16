Terrace Theater, the James Island movie theater across from the Pour House on Maybank Highway, announced Wednesday it will offer free movies for furloughed federal government workers.
The offer is effective immediately and will allow furloughed federal employees to see movies out now, such as "Mary Poppins Returns," "Vice," "Green Book," "On the Basis of Sex," "Mary Queen of Scots," "Ben is Back" and "The Favourite."
As the longest shut down in United States history enters its fourth week, the local independent cinema is seeking to offer an entertainment reprieve for all those affected by the work stoppage.
"We understand the significance of escapist entertainment during these times," said Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown. "It’s our little gesture to help those whose lives have been impacted by the shutdown."
Complimentary passes will be provided to any furloughed worker who presents a federal government ID in person at the cinema.
The offer is good Monday through Thursday for any film screening that starts before 5 p.m.
Brown said the theater will continue to offer free films to furloughed workers for as long as the shutdown continues.
Terrace Theater movie information and showtimes can be found by visiting www.terracetheater.com.