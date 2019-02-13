Charleston-based poet and writing instructor Matthew Foley is combining his love of meditation and words into a brand new event that will take place on Friday.
The Soul of Poetry will include Foley's reading of original poems and classic spiritual poems by writers such as Rumi, Walt Whitman and Mary Oliver. These will be interspersed between periods of guided meditation led by Kelly George and Kerry Wischusen. The evening of mystic poetry and contemplation will conclude with a live sound bath by Liz Ramirez.
The event takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Still Soul Studio on the second floor of 579 King Street.
Afterwards, Foley will be selling copies of his poetry book "This One Breath" as well as framed typewriter poems.
Tickets are $33 and available at stillsoulstudio.com/events. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information on Foley's writing coaching business Contribute Your Verse, visit contributeverse.com.