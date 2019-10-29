Sprawling moss-draped oaks, set against a dusky sky, were lit in neon green, orange and red.

The laser beams danced above a giant LED screen swirling in stars and colorful optical illusions as, on stage beneath, Ben Fagan and the Holy City Hooligans spit reggae verses and saxophone solos into the night air. Costumed pirates, glowing skeletons and evil clowns danced, Booze Pops and White Claws in hand.

Skinful Halloween was back after a six-year hiatus that broke a 13-year streak of the holiday extravaganza. It was resurrected Saturday night at the new West Ashley venue Charleston Woodlands, which covers 6,000 acres marked by hiking trails, lakes, fields and forest landscapes.

It started out as a house party in the backyard of a local veterinarian and turned into a blowout celebration that's drawn hundreds to different venues around town. Dave Brisacher of Charleston reggae band The Dubplates has been an organizer since the start.

"Those early house parties were out of this world," Brisacher remembers fondly. "We’d go above and beyond. ... People just gravitated toward this party."

The event got a reputation for being risque, as some attendees showed up with just body paint as a costume — hence the name Skinful Halloween.

When the party outgrew King's house, it moved to the woods on Johns Island, then to the old Rogue Motion building on James Island, then to the food bank building in North Charleston, then to the former Brick House Kitchen on James Island. Musicians who performed include Flavor Flav, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, DJ Logic and Too $hort.

"It’s made some lifelong friendships, people who had babies and now their kids are 21 and coming," Brisacher says. "There’s some kids, I’m sure, who were created at the first Skinful house parties."

In 2011, one of the party's attendees was killed while crossing Folly Road, raising questions about safety and prompting a lawsuit and settlement.

Brisacher would not talk about the incident but said "we go above and beyond always with safety."

For this year's Skinful Halloween, firefighters, EMTs and an ambulance were on site, as well as more than 20 SLED-certified private security officers.

"We want to make sure people are safe, not only from the normal 'Hey, I drank too much' scenario, but also making sure people don’t go jump in a lake or wrestle (an alligator), since we are in nature," Brisacher says. "We want to make sure it’s the safest and most fun event in the history of Charleston. We're all about setting the bar high and really creating a work of art."

Speaking of art, it was all over the place, from glowing painted signs to a graffiti bus.

Langston Hughes III took the hip-hop stage curated by North Charleston music venue The Purple Buffalo, with owner Dan Dickey's signature drip-paint surfboard art serving as the backdrop. Someone dressed as a centaur was live-painting to the music. Fire-spinners offered a blaze of fantastical feats.

Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys shut down the night before ghouls and goblins of the forest returned to their tents and campsites to extend the party, a unique option Brisacher hopes to incorporate in future events.

The Charleston Woodlands will host the Woodlands Fall Arts & Music Festival, Nov. 8-9, which will feature performances by Umphrey's McGee, Big Something, Runaway Gin and more than a dozen other bands. There will also be a camping option for that festival.

If you go WHAT: Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival WHEN: Nov. 8-9 WHERE: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road PRICE: $75-$445 (several camping options available) MORE INFO: charlestonwoodlands.com/woodlands-fest