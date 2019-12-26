Mitch Wetherington, who went by Mitchell Lee on the NBC singing competition "The Voice," used to sneak out of the barracks at The Citadel to play open mic nights at the Wild Wing Cafe on Market Street.

For his first-ever off-limits adventure, he changed out of his cadet uniform and showed up with his acoustic guitar, ready to play a few cover songs. The announcer then noted that musicians would be playing "their best original songs." Wetherington didn't have any.

Instead of panicking, he went up to the microphone and played a spontaneous mashup of cover songs. They weren't originals, but the crowd cheered him on, giving him the confidence boost he needed to ultimately pursue music by trying out for "American Idol" and making it onto Team Blake in 2017 (Season 13) on "The Voice."

Now Wetherington, who resides in Nashville, is reuniting with his old Charleston band Southwood for a show at The Windjammer.

If you go WHAT: Southwood reunion show WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 28 WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms PRICE: $10 advance, $12 day of show MORE INFO: the-windjammer.com/event/southwood

It all began at that open mic night, when Bryan Mahanes, a booking agent from OtherBrother Entertainment, approached Wetherington and asked if he was interested in getting some paid gigs around town. Wetherington said yes, and his days of sneaking out of the barracks to play music became more frequent.

He then met another up-and-coming local musician, Henri Gates (now of Saluda Shoals), who he started playing duo gigs with around 2009. That turned into a full band and a residency at King Street bar Midtown.

That band, which blended rock, country and Americana influences, was called Southwood, a last-minute name given just before a Battle of the Bands competition. It stuck around for the barrage of cover gigs and then for the series of original songs that were written between Wetherington and Gates in their shared apartment complex.

"Kiss me once if you like it and twice if you mean it," became a singalong line from one of the band's most popular original songs, "Twice."

"We had no strategy," Wetherington says. "We were just putting out original music to see if we could grow into something other than a cover band."

They did, booking shows at The Windjammer, Music Farm, local music festivals and even Hootie's Homegrown Festival one year. Southwood toured around the Southeast.

The band split in 2014, partly because of a switch in drummers that ended up causing a riff among members. For Southwood's reunion show, original drummer Craig South will be playing, and Parker Dewitt of The Blue Dogs will be joining for some extra percussion.

Though Southwood has reunited before for charity events and fundraisers, this is the band's first ticketed reunion show.

"The reason we’re doing it is because streaming services have allowed Southwood to keep growing even though we broke up," Wetherington shares. "We've gained more fans even though we’re not touring, which is really exciting."

According to Wetherington, that digital following started accruing even before he was on "The Voice" and garnered national attention.

The band's songs "Rambler's Sons" and "Twice" were among those that made it on popular Pandora stations; one was a Chris Stapleton station.

"We started to see YouTube covers of our songs and tabs listed online of how to play our songs," Wetherington says. "It just was kind of funny to see certain songs take off I didn’t expect."