Walking up the familiar steep staircase to the former Upper Deck Tavern brought back a lot of memories.

There was the one time I sang "Too Little Too Late" by JoJo there on karaoke night and completely bombed it. I celebrated my former podcast The Fringe's birthday party there with balloons, live music and cake. I played Jenga there with strangers on more than one occasion.

On Wednesday night, the lower King Street space known as a college dive bar, a neighborhood hangout and somewhat of a hidden destination (tucked down an alleyway), reopened as a new, similar venture.

This time around though, it's Bangkok Lounge, a tiki bar serving up frozen drinks in colorful glasses and late-night hot dogs. The real draw, though, expands upon a weekly activity that many Charleston folks went to Upper Deck regularly for: karaoke.

Bangkok Lounge offers it every single night.

The space itself isn't that much different from Upper Deck. There's still the same bar setup, table placement and worn brick walls in the back corner. The bathrooms are updated (thank God), the graffiti is gone and the back arcade room is in the process of being transformed into a private karaoke room.

Red Chinese paper lanterns and giant-bulbed rainbow Christmas lights are a festive touch. Neon signs for PBR, Corona and Bud Light are joined by an update: White Claw.

It's a little bit more grown up, just like all of us. But we're all still there for a good time.

For the lounge's grand opening, karaoke was set up in the front, and when I arrived, the list to sing was already long. The bar was packed, along with the front tables and back tables ... and side tables. Recovery Room Tavern owner and co-owner of this new venture "Boston" DiMattia could be seen running around and keeping the drinks flowing. Frozen strawberry tequila punch and $3 Rumple and Grandma shots were being inhaled by an eclectic mix of socialites.

There were patrons of all ages — people in Hawaiian shirts, people in leather jackets, some in combat boots, others in high heels. And based on the length of the karaoke signup list, almost everyone was singing a song.

I was ninth when I made my pick.

The songs were diverse. There were some country bops like "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "Country Roads," along with pop-centric Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys hits. Someone sang "Brandy" by Looking Glass. Someone sang "Temperature" by Sean Paul. I got a girl squad together and sang current Billboard Top 100 song "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo.

Based on the applause, I'd say it was a hit. I'll be back. I think my next song is going to be "Waterfalls" by TLC.

Bangkok Lounge, 353 King Street, is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly.

Kristen Kornbluth contributed to this story.