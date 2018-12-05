The Independent Tone Awards, a music awards ceremony based in Charleston, is returning for its fifth year with a new international focus and downtown location. Formerly held aboard the USS Yorktown, the ceremony is moving to the Music Farm for two nights of partying and live music.
Founder Ernie Glover, a promoter in the entertainment industry, says he created the awards to bring awareness to independent artists.
"We want to help indie artists increase their value (and gain) other exposure," says Glover, who strives to connect local musicians with radio and record label representatives.
This year, the awards have expanded their reach outside the Carolinas, to include national and a few international artists. Glover says there were 236 award nominees. Of those, 62 artists will win across a variety of categories within genres and sub-genres of music. A jury narrowed the field to five artists in each category, and fans attending the event will cast votes on their phones to pick winners.
The ceremony is 4:40-9:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, and will include live music. Food will be for sale on site. A pre-party, the International Lingerie Pajama Party, will take place 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. the night before, featuring hip-hop, reggae and EDM DJs, go-go dancers, flow artists and live rap performances.
"Every vision that I had that I wasn’t able to pull off the last three years, I’m able to test the waters with it this year," Glover says.
Tickets to both events are available online at musicfarm.com.