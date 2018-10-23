Graveface Records & Curiosities, a vinyl, horror VHS tape rental, taxidermy and oddity shop on King Street, is celebrating Halloween in a style fitting its aesthetic. The store will host a week of party activities in the name of Samhain, a festival of the dead. The events include pizza and record listening sessions as well as live punk music and a seance.
All events are free and for all ages.
The fearsome festivities kick off at 10 p.m. Friday with the Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" screening, featuring the first four volumes of the classic animated TV show's Halloween specials.
On Saturday, there will be an all-day party, starting with a "Spooky Music Drop" at 10 a.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a Halloween pizza party, followed by Marshmallow Ghosts and the Spooky Sideshow listening party, a pumpkin carving contest and a voodoo doll-making class.
From noon-5 p.m. Sunday is "Instant Record Collection Day," which Graveface has promoted as "read: free records." At 5:30 p.m., there will be a spooky speaker and Q&A that is yet to be announced. At 7 p.m., there will be a live music show with the Marshmallow Ghosts, Ashes and new project Paid Vacation, which features former members of Secret Guest. Social media posts are even promising a Secret Guest reunion.
On Monday, the "Graveface Basement" opens at noon before a seance at 7:30 p.m. with a "110-year-old talking board." That will be followed by a Goth dance party and costume contest.
As Halloween grows closer, the activities ramp up Tuesday. There will be free candy every hour on the hour in the shop, starting at 11 a.m. and a "Scare"venger hunt from 1 to 7 p.m., with prizes awarded at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., it's time for Nightmare and Clue VHS board games.
On Halloween, there will be cemetery stories at Laurel Grove at 1 p.m., adult group trick or treating at 6 p.m. and a group haunted house at 8 p.m.
For more scary details, visit the Graveface Facebook page at www.facebook.com/graveface2.
Graveface opened earlier this year at 724 King Street, replacing the former Vinyl Countdown. Shop decor includes a snarling mounted boar head, animal skulls, creepy dolls and more spooky knickknacks.