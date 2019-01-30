The Footlight Players have been performing in the Charleston area since 1931. The Lowcountry's longest-producing theater company is now in its 87th season, and there have been a few recent changes to the creative lineup.
Kyle Barnette, the co-founder and artistic director of another local company, What If? Productions, is new to working with Footlight, and he's the director for upcoming interactive performance and Tony Award-winning play, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
"Footlight is under some new strong and creative leadership and has a brand-new production team, which makes things run so smoothly for a director," Barnette says. "Most people are not privy to everything that happens behind the scenes running up to the opening of a show, but strong support from the staff and collaborators who work on the many other aspects of the show — costuming, lighting and more — makes things a lot easier for artists to be creative and feel they are in good hands."
During this real-time play, audience members are included in the action. Attendees can sign up to be "guest spellers" in the lobby before each performance, and some will be selected to participate. This unique synergistic aspect makes each show different. Footlight actors not only have to remember their lines but improvise throughout.
Barnette goes on to explain that each time a guest speller is eliminated from the competition, they get their own "goodbye" song, sending them back into the audience. Some nights, there are even special celebrity guest spellers (recognizable Charleston faces).
The performance also includes hilarious music, touching moments and choreographed dancing.
Barnette says that the variety of talent in the Charleston theater scene has allowed the opportunity to select the best possible actors and crew members. Even though he hasn't worked with most of the Footlight actors before, he says that this cast is quite exceptional.
"Every actor brings a unique creative perspective to the process, and it's important to vary the talent to make your work remain fresh, relevant and interesting while also maintaining the integrity of the writer's intentions," he says.
One such creative local talent is Madelyn Knight, who started out with the Footlight Players in 2013 when she was 17 years old. She was part of the ensemble for "Camelot" and has since been in "Nunsense," "Nuncrackers," "The Wedding Singer" and "Heathers the Musical."
Now, she's starring as Olive Ostrovsky, a sweet, shy optimistic girl in Putnam County who spends a lot of time with her best friend, the dictionary. That works in her favor during the spelling bee.
"This is one of my all-time favorite shows," Knight says. "Overall, the fact that every show is different due to us using guest spellers chosen from the audience, makes it so unique and unlike anything I've ever done."
Knight shares that her experience with spelling bees in real life has actually been fairly successful. In seventh grade, she won her middle school bee, though she never ended up going to the county finals.
"I don't remember why (I didn't go)," she says. "I don't love words as much as Olive, I guess."