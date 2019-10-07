Brett Nash (copy)

Secret Guest will reunite for Extra Chill Fest. Shane Sanders/Provided

A Charleston music festival featuring all South Carolina bands returns for a second round this November. 

The fest, organized by local music blog Extra Chill, with help from local label Real South Records, is set for Nov. 8-9 at The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive.

The second Extra Chill Fest will be held at The Royal American. Provided

Doors open at 8 p.m., and each show begins at 9 p.m., with four artists performing each night.

The Friday lineup will include a reunion of psychedelic rock band Secret Guest, hip-hop artist Jah. Jr., Americana group Darby Wilcox & the Peep Show and indie rock outfit Dead Swells. The Saturday show will star Brave Baby's Keon Masters, Rock Hill bands Gardeners and Motel Glory and hip-hop artist Ivory Keys.

Last year, the inaugural Extra Chill Festival was held at the Purple Buffalo in North Charleston. 

Tickets are $10 a night, and more information is available at extrachill.com

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.