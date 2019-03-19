Jenny Broe and her boyfriend Mike Quinn got into an argument over what music was better in the '90s: Rock or hip-hop?

Broe, the owner of Charleston dance studio Dance Lab, thought the former while Quinn, a jazz instrumentalist who gigs around town, thought the latter. To decide who was right once and for all, the couple decided to pose the question to the masses in a creative way.

They have teamed up for their second live-band rendition of "The Baddest Show in Town," which will take the stage at 6 p.m. March 31 in Charleston Music Hall.

There will be choreographed dancing to some of the biggest hits of the decade, including songs by Nirvana, Usher, Dave Matthews Band, No Doubt, Nine Inch Nails, TLC and Pearl Jam, to name a few. And the audience will help decide with votes what genre was king in the '90s.

The dance crew taking the stage is the Bad Girls Club, one of Dance Lab's adult groups that has performed around town at events like Jail Break, which has since transformed into the Charleston Arts Festival.

The Bad Girls Club consists of 55 women between the ages of 18 and 70. They perform a variety of dance genres, from tap and hip-hop to what Broe deems as "sexy jazz" and contemporary. Broe enlisted a few different choreographers to help direct, and she says production has lasted around eight weeks for the one-night-only show.

"I'm having a full week of rehearsals with just the band," Broe says. "The production for a show like this is different, a little more extensive. You have to sound check with the band, get a sound engineer. Then there are 26 different pieces of work that are being presented, all involving choreography, staging and costuming."

Charleston band The Motown Throwdown, which includes Quinn, will providing the live music.

"The live music element really makes it," Broe says. "I don’t think there’s anything quite like it. It's like when the stereo's up loud and you feel bass, you start moving to the music in your blood. It's 1,000 times more poignant."

The inaugural "The Baddest Show in Town" was moon walk-themed and featured Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars covers and choreography at the Footlight Players. Broe says for that performance, the dancers staged certain interactive moves with and around the singers. That will be happening again this time around.

Broe also warns that some of the movement and music is intended for mature audiences, with some profanity in the lyrics in the second act. It gets a little raunchier after intermission, she says.

"We're always pushing the envelope a little bit in Charleston," Broe says of Dance Lab, which is currently looking to expand in both faculty and physical space. "We're not a conservative dance company. We celebrate bodies and art."

Tickets to "The Baddest Show in Town" are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. They're available at charlestonmusichall.com, by calling 843-853-2252 or at the Music Hall box office at 37 John St.

"The cost of throwing this is like a wedding," Broe says. "So when people ask, 'Why is there a $30 ticket?', I say, 'Have you seen the bill I have to pay?'"