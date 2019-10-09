The Holy City Hullabaloo, an annual music festival in Charleston featuring all punk bands, returns for its fifth year this weekend.

The event has been split between two days and two venues.

On Friday, ska-punk headliner The Independents will perform along with The 33s, Longshot Odds, Black Power Mixtape, Hale Bopp Astronauts, Alert the Media and Short Division at The Sparrow in North Charleston.

On Saturday, Charleston's own legendary punk Hybrid Mutants will play in addition to The Longest Hall, Whiskey Wayfare, BullMoose, Second Thoughts, Guardian's Warlock and Blue Ricky at the Tin Roof in West Ashley.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts promptly at 7:15 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available at The Sparrow, 1078 E. Montague Ave., for $10 a day or $15 for a two-day pass. All attendees must be 21 and older.