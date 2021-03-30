Charleston rising country musician's new record shares producer with Blake Shelton, Lee Brice

Lauren Hall doesn't care that her foray into country music is cliche. When she saw Taylor Swift with a guitar, she was sold.

Though the Charleston native hadn't grown up listening to the genre, her heart fell for the deep feelings and profound lyrics sugarcoated in simple stories. Her own long, wavy blonde hair became part of her signature style, and songwriting became her passion as she discovered Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain.

"The greatest country songs can tell a story that somehow becomes everyone else's story, and as a songwriter, that is my goal," Hall said. "When you start hearing people tell you that a song you wrote helped heal them or resonated with their life in some way, it becomes so much bigger than yourself."

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

At 15, Hall recorded her first EP. At 16, she was booking acoustic gigs around the Lowcountry. At 17, she formed her full band. And at 19, she opened for Country Music Association Award and Grammy Award winner Travis Tritt.

The 23 year old has since played shows with Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreey, Gary Allan, Maddie & Tae and Carly Pearce. And if those names aren't familiar, perhaps the country stars who share her Nashville-based producer are: Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice.

That producer, Dan Frizsell, most recently worked on hit single "Rumor" by Lee Brice, which has been nominated for the title of 2020 Academy of Country Music single of the year.

Frizsell is joined on Hall's upcoming April EP "Broke My Heart Just Enough" by another behind-the-scenes celebrity in country music: Phillip Lammonds, a co-writer on some of Hall's tracks who also has cuts by Kellie Pickler and Kip Moore.

"They both were incredibly instrumental in bringing this sound I wanted to life," Hall said. "These songs are all different in their own way, but they all have an organic, contemporary country feel with just a touch of that traditional sound."

She recorded the EP in 2019 in Nashville and is finally ready, as COVID-19 vaccine availability widens and concerts return in full force, to play a release show. She'll sing on the sunset stage to fans at The Windjammer on April 8.

While the pandemic has waylaid her original release date and put her budding career on hold, a vocal chord scare kept the artist from singing for seven months before COVID-19 was even a crisis.

Her song "Backwards" was written when she was on vocal rest and couldn't speak for a whole month.

"I just typed the words, and soon as I could open my mouth, that was the song I went to," Hall said. "It's about not understanding hard seasons of life but choosing to believe that, even in the pain, good can still come out of it and help you grow."

The songs range from more bluegrass-inspired to country rock. Hall's pop vocals with a splash of South Carolina twang power through the seven tracks of the record.

"It's definitely an EP that covers a wide range of emotions," Hall said. "There's love songs, sassy breakup songs and songs about the emotions in between."

She's already gotten radio play and Spotify playlist placement, but the ground level of support has come from right here in Charleston.

"A big reason why Charleston has been such a good scene to grow in musically is because we really do have such a supportive community," Hall said. "Whether it be radio, local papers or venues, everyone really kind of wraps their arms around you and wants to be a part of supporting art that is coming out of our city."