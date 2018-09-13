Chaz Green loves a hurricane party so much, he defied the mandatory evacuation orders to travel here from Asheville for one.
Despite moving to Asheville a few months ago, Green didn't want to miss the annual Charleston hurricane party that he's hosted with Mike Ray of Normandy Farms Bakery for the last couple of years.
"Two years ago, we made hot dogs and sold PBR out of Bar Normandy," he said Wednesday night at One Broad, the restaurant that Ray opened last December that now serves as the hurricane party venue. Ray said they will be open for the duration.
While Hurricane Florence was tracking across the Atlantic, One Broad wasn't the only place packed with defiant revelers. Across the street at Blind Tiger, golf-cart riding locals were seemingly unconcerned with the threat of high winds, storm surges and flooding.
Manager Jay Hanckel was in the kitchen washing dishes to keep up with the crush. "It turned up around 5:30, 6 o'clock when everyone in Charleston showed up," he said.
The native Charlestonian can trace his family, which started Coburg Dairy, back to the 1700s. "My family has been around for ages," he said. They still have a family compound down Coburg Road where everyone lives. "I'm right next door to my grandma, my aunt and uncle, cousins."
As the kitchen cranked out food, Hanckel said it felt like a reunion at the Tiger with so many family and friends showing up.
Out on the back patio, Mariana "Mini" Hay, whose family owns Croghan's Jewel Box, was unconcerned with the threat posed by Hurricane Florence. She wasn't born when Hugo hit Charleston in 1989, but remembers evacuating for Floyd in 1999 with her grandmother and it taking nine hours to get to Greenville. "It was horrible," she said. "And we have never evacuated since."
Her friend Harrison Gilchrist returned to town from France on Monday and said he was definitely not leaving. "I like being in the comfort of my home," he said. "I'm not gonna go with the Flo."
Cat Taylor said she flew back from Chicago on Wednesday with just five other people on the plane, but that didn't deter her. "I wanted to come home," she said.
Farther up town at Proof on King Street, as the grocery store next door boarded up its windows, a steady crowd stopped in for $7 Hurricanes and $2 chili dogs. Owner Craig Nelson joked that the most stressful thing he'd experienced so far was finding enough hot dog buns. They finally found some at Charlie's Grocery, the corner store in Radcliffeborough.
Proof regular Asa Holgate stopped in for a couple drinks. The musician grew up here and said his family did not evacuate for Hurricane Hugo. Years later, he lived in New Orleans and lost all of his stuff to Hurricane Katrina. He has since survived Matthew, Irma and the eclipse, he joked.
"I've watched all the weather and read the local stuff," he said. "I never got the sense that I needed to leave."
His house on James Island didn't flood for the 1,000-year flood in 2015, so he feels it will be OK during Florence. "But I am surprised that the whole city seems to be dismissing the threat," he said.
New England native Rachel DiPrima said when she first moved here, she was fearful when Hurricane Matthew threatened the area and she fled at the first sign. Now, with a bit more experience, she said she's less concerned but understands when "new people freak out."