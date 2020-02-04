Charleston rapper wrote album about positive mental health while sober for a month

Some people embrace the idea of Dry January to start the new year.

But Charleston hip-hop artist Clayton James decided he would take a month off from drinking right before the holidays. He didn't necessarily plan it that way, but he wanted to change his habits to kick-start some musical inspiration.

He spent November sober and mostly holed up in his downtown apartment writing music. During that time, James wrote more than 20 songs. Eight of them made the cut for his upcoming album "Rise and Shine," out Feb. 7.

While James' last album was written after a breakup (he calls it his "hangover" record), this one was written after a return to normalcy. It includes James' highs and lows, highlighting his struggles with mental health and also the power of strong friendships and family bonds.

He wanted it to exude positivity, so he laced it with messages of self-empowerment and unity, he says. He donated the proceeds from a show at The Royal American earlier this year to the National Alliance for Mental Illness.

"I want someone to listen to the album and smile," he says. "I wanted it to say, 'If the world is against you, keep trying.'"

"Rise and Shine" was recorded with audio engineer and producer Matt Tuton at The Lab, a studio on Johns Island. The tracks include backing vocalists and harmonies, horns, acoustic guitar, a variety of mixes by Declan Halbert, John Cantor and Dr. Mambo. There's even one part that sounds like an answering machine.

James, who wanted a range of sonic textures, says every song touches on a different aspect of positive mental health.

Debut track "Band Attire" starts off in a sad place, focusing on the loss of a friend. It came to him when the music scene last year lost Drew Gardner, a videographer with Toucan Productions who worked with many Lowcountry artists.

"I've known tons of people who were touched by his work," James says. "So I felt very empathetic towards that, having lost a friend myself at such a young age so suddenly. I felt like it was a song people in the city needed to hear."

Next comes "Cheer Up," a song about supportive friends checking in to offer support. "Family Ties" — with a chillwave, dream-beat backdrop and smooth rap overlay featuring R&B elements — focuses on a family member who was going through mental health struggles and his family's response.

Charleston Scene has the premiere of "Never Knew," an emotional ballad that draws in listeners with some soft and smooth acoustic guitar before laying out the evolution of James' life story. It traverses through his parents' divorce and friend's death, his move to Charleston, falling in love, losing sight of his music career and ultimately growing from all of it.

"17, never knew that everything will be fine / I never knew that life could get the better of you / I never knew that my pain could be my medicine too," James raps before a melodic chorus.

Upbeat reggae-rap track "Check to Paycheck" is reminiscent of popular Charleston hip-hop duo Little Stranger but with James' personal flair and lyrical delivery. It focuses on how his drinking was clouding his vision.

"I've been caught up on the bottle and it's weighing on my mental," James raps at one point. "My disposition's different / My family even noticed / Said 'Clayton, what's the matter? / Feel that you've been lacking focus.'"

James says he had lost sight of what was important to him and what gave him real satisfaction — making music.

"I had been focusing on less important things, like partying and all that," James notes of that period of his life. "And then I realized I got bored with it and I was feeling a lot emptier as a person because I wasn't working on the things I love."

Getting sober for a month and working on this album brought him back to what he loved.

"I want people to come up to me and be like, 'This album helped me, I felt something,'" he says.