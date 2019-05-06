An enchanted rainbow forest is the setting for this year's Charleston Queer Prom.
The annual event organized by We Are Family and Closet Case Thrift offers a safe space for grade-school members of the LGBTQ community to dance to their hearts' content without judgment.
Girls can wear tuxes. Guys can wear heels. All attendees can wear whatever they want and bring whoever they want as a date.
This year's prom will take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., Charleston. There will be a magical craft station, treats by professional chefs and a signature mocktail.
The event is open to all middle and high school students in the area, though registration is required. Those wishing to attend can register in advance at https://bit.ly/2J2h8Dk or at the door with a student ID. Tickets are free.