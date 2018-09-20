Charleston Pride
From comedy to drag, tacos to discos, the Charleston Pride Festival will continue into the weekend with plenty of events for everyone to choose from.
BEAU Magazine, the Southern LGBTQA magazine based out of Charleston, will host a happy hour at the South Seas Oasis Tiki Lounge on Thursday.
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20
WHERE: South Seas Oasis, 23 Ann St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-636-5688, charlestonpride.org
LGBTLOL: A Night of Comedy, presented by the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) at the Charleston Music Hall on Thursday, will feature Jenn Snyder, Shawna Jarrett, Kevin Delgado, Robyn Scott and Sam Reisman, with host Curt Mariah and DJ Pat Nasty.
WHEN: 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $15
MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Patti O’ Furniture, the “camp queen of the Carolinas,” will perform at Dudley’s on Thursday. Her “comedy couture” is described as a mix of drag, comedy, quirky costumes and quick wit. The money she raises while performing is donated to AIDS charities and LGBT causes.
WHEN: 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20
WHERE: Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-577-6779, charlestonpride.org
Takeover Charleston will, well, take over Taco Boy on Friday with music from DJ Trevor D, local drag entertainers and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Charleston Pride.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21
WHERE: Taco Boy, 217 Huger St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-789-3333, charlestonpride.org
Carolina Ale House will host a Silent Disco on the rooftop Friday with The Quiet Kingz and three “energetic” choices for music: blue = DJ K, green = DJ Missy and red = DJ Torch.
WHEN: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21
WHERE: Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $10-$20 (cash only at-the-door)
MORE INFO: 843-805-7020, facebook.com/charlestonpride
The Charleston Pride Parade will begin Saturday morning at Wragg Mall on Ann Street, to King Street to Broad Street, ending at Colonial Lake. Following the parade will be the Charleston Pride Festival at Brittlebank Park with food trucks, vendors and more. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Beck Danger, the Emperor and Empress of Charleston Pride (Carmella Monet Monroe and Nytes Deville), the Queens of Charleston (Misty Daze, Victoria Vixen, Sharises Ses Pieces, Mercy Madison and Jaclyn Hoff), emcee Patti O’Furniture and headliners Betty Who and Le1f.
WHEN: Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; festival: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Festival: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: charlestonpride.org
The Music Farm will host a Prism Party, the official festival after-party on Saturday night, featuring DJ Trevor D, emcee Patti O’Furniture, the Queens of Charleston (Crystal Guysir, Kymmya Starr, Diamond Giavonni, Melody Lucas and Venus Alexander) and former contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Trinity Taylor, Jade Jolie, Jaidynn Diore Fierce and Yushua Hamasaki.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $20; free for Friends of Pride
MORE INFO: charlestonpride.org
Sea & Sand Festival
Saturday is the first day of fall, but if you’re not ready for all of the pumpkin spice, Halloween decorations and hay rides just yet, be sure to head out to Folly Beach for the annual Sea & Sand Festival.
The weekend begins with the Miss Sea & Sand Pageant on Friday night at Folly River Park and it’s not just for the little misses — there will be a Little Mister category too.
The “fun in the sun” starts Saturday with the festival itself, featuring more than 80 vendors with arts, crafts, fashions and more along Center Street, kids’ activities and food from Folly restaurants. Additional entertainment includes live music from The Secrets (funk), Ros Bonghi (reggae), Wylder Funk Band and Occasional Milkshake (Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish, Hank Futch of the Blue Dogs and Gary Greene of Cravin’ Melon).
Topping things off on Sunday will be sandcastle and volleyball competitions on the beach in front of the Tides hotel.
WHEN: Pageant: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; volleyball 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23; sandcastle competition 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23
WHERE: Pageant: Folly River Park, Center St. at E. Indian Ave.; festival: along Center St. with numerous entrances off Cooper, Hudson, Erie and the Washout; volleyball and sandcastle competitions: The Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
PRICE: Pageant: free admission; festival: $5-$11; free for ages 12 years and younger and Folly Beach residents (with valid ID); volleyball and sandcastle competitions: free to observe
MORE INFO: visitfolly.com/sea-and-sand-festival
Sweet Tea Festival
This month’s Third Thursday in Summerville will feature the seventh annual Sweet Tea Festival, presented by Summerville DREAM, so get those taste buds ready for all the sugar you can handle. Of course, there will be a sweet tea contest, along with food trucks, vendor booths, live music and more. The shops and boutiques throughout historic downtown Summerville will be open for browsing.
WHEN: 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20
WHERE: Historic downtown Summerville
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-821-7260, summervilledream.org/sweet-tea-festival
Benny Starr: ‘A Water Album’
Local hip-hop artist, community activist, front man for The Very Hypnotic Soul Band and co-host of the podcast “Emcees & Esquires,” Benny Starr will bare his soul on Saturday with the live recording of his sophomore collection, “A Water Album,” at the Charleston Music Hall. Starr’s last solo release was in 2015 (“Free Lunch”), but in the time since, there has been growth and transformation, he posted on his Facebook page. “Growing up in the Lowcountry, water has always been extremely significant ... it’s life, baptism and renewal. It takes on any form ... At its core, this is a Charleston album,” which is why he’s decided to record it live in front of a local audience. He describes this concert as a “musical, visual and civic presentation.”
Joining Starr on stage will be Rodrick Cliche and the Four20s, Matt Monday, Niecy Blues, Terraphonics, Shaniqua McCants, Contour and Poppy Native. He also will showcase his collaborations with Fletcher Williams, Very Hypnotic Soul Band, Ill Vibe the Tribe, Sista Misses and John Gaulden, hosted by Mika Gadsden.
In addition to an evening of music, Charleston Activist Network will be onsite for voter registration and education and community leaders will speak on affordable housing and transportation.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $15 advance; $20 at-the-door
MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com