Charleston Pour House now offering outdoor pod seating under the oaks for spring concerts

As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available to South Carolina's concertgoing population, the Charleston Pour House still isn't opening its doors yet for full-on, indoor standing room shows.

Instead, the James Island venue that has been hosting spaced-out deck shows where tickets are sold by the table, is now expanding into its back parking lot.

There, under the sprawling live oaks, the Pour House will host upcoming outdoor concerts with pod seating. Each pod will be able to hold four to six patrons.

The setup will allow the venue to sell more tickets, though owner Alex Harris is not yet sure what that official number will be. It will certainly allow for more spectators than the current deck configuration, he affirmed.

"We went this route so we could do shows with more attendees safely and book acts this spring and summer that we couldn't do otherwise," said Harris.

The first two shows with the new seating format are scheduled this spring. Charleston favorite Susto will kick things off April 23. Then, The Infamous Stringdusters, a Grammy Award-winning jamgrass quintet, will perform April 25. Other shows are in the works, but have not yet been announced, said Harris.

While Firefly Distillery and the Charleston Music Hall have both expanded to feature pod seating at outdoor concerts, this is the Pour House's first foray into the pandemic-induced format. According to Harris, this version will be smaller due to the finite space, yet still accommodate hundreds.

"It is limited on tickets and intimate compared to any other pod show setup that has happened in town that I know of," offered Harris.

In the Pour House's rough draft map of the pod seating, there are rows of spaced-out pods. The pods, which are 8-by-10-feet (4 patrons) or 10-by-10-feet (6 patrons), are divided into four tiers that are priced based on how far away the pod is from the stage. The deck serves as a VIP space for Tier 1 attendees.

Because the new setup will take over the Pour House's back parking lot, Harris said the venue is encouraging carpooling and Ubering. Off-site parking options are also in the works and will be shared with ticketholders once announced.

Tickets for the Susto show range from $130 to $270 per pod, and tickets for the Infamous Stringdusters show range from $160 to $240. Tickets for both shows are on sale now at charlestonpourhouse.com.