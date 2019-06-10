The Charleston Pour House is headed "Into the Woods" for its inaugural outdoor music festival, which is slated for Oct. 4-6.

While most of the James Island venue's musical events take place on the deck or inside on stage, this festival will be held in the forest. There will be multiple stages of live music at the newly established 6,000-acre Charleston Woodlands venue, located across the road from Middleton Plantation.

The property features 11 freshwater lakes, a black water swamp, more than 60 miles of wooded forest trails and a canopy of majestic oaks. And the bands who will be serenading in nature are some of the Pour House's favorites.

The lineup includes Leftover Salmon, John Medeski's Mad Skillet, Doom Flamingo, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The Fritz, Funk You, Kitchen Dwellers, Sol Driven Train, Travers Brothership, Electric Kif, Kozelski, Robotrio, Schema, Reckoning, Reverend Jeff Mosier, Easy Honey, The Motown Throwdown, The Acid Test and Peaches for Peace: A Tribute to Allman Brothers featuring Travers Brothership and Robotrio.

Many of these bands are slated to play twice during the festival. Other artist additions will be announced soon, according to Pour House founder Alex Harris.

Early-bird general admission tickets, which are free for children 5 and under, are $30 for children 6-15 and $145 for adults, are on sale now at intothewoodscharleston.com. They include two nights of camping at the venue and three days of music.

Camping upgrades, ranging from $125-$300, are available as well.