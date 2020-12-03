Charleston Pour House announces 2020 mural competition that will take place in 2021

Even though the 2020 mural competition at the Charleston Pour House won't technically take place during this calendar year, it is still on.

The James Island music venue and bar squeezed in the announcement with a month of 2020 left to spare, and the deadline for artist submissions is Jan. 3.

The mural project is an annual competition that allows for local and regional artists to compete for cash prizes by designing one of 23 spots on the Pour House patio fence. The mural design should be inspired by promoting community through art and music and must be able to withstand outside weather.

Cash and prizes will be awarded to the top three fan-favorite murals.

First place is $500 in cash, a one-year admission to Pour House shows, a T-shirt design that will be sold at the venue and a free one-night or multiweek class of the artist's choosing at Redux.

Second place is $200 in cash, a $50 gift certificate to the Pour House, a three-month admission to Pour House shows and a free one-day workshop class of the artist's choosing at Redux.

Third place is $100 in cash, a Pour House merchandise package, a one-month admission to Pour House shows and free entry to one ticketed event at Redux.

In addition, every artist selected to participate in the mural competition will receive a one-year membership to Redux.

Artists, who must be at least 18 years old, will start and complete their murals between Jan. 11 and 18 during open hours. Prizes will be awarded on Jan. 25 after a week of fan voting.

The submission form is live now at form.jotform.com/203225425092144.