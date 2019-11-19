Derek Berry, longtime Charleston poet, bookstore employee and co-founder of the Unspoken Word, is raising money to release a new collection of poems and go on a spoken word tour.

The book set to be published is called "Glitter Husk," and Berry describes it as not only a book, audio book and the name of the accompanying performance tour but also "an artistic project inviting collaboration, community building and serious conversation about mental health, addiction and surviving grief."

According to Berry's IndieGogo page, which has a $3,500 donation goal, the chapbook of poems will explore the links between pleasure, grief and memory.

That money will go toward funding the book editing, layout, printing, cover artwork, online and physical marketing, photography, graphic design, gas money, tour food, tour accommodations, release party, audio book recording and audio book production.

"I want to tour the Southeast to perform collaborative shows at coffee shops, bookstores, poetry slams, music halls, dive bars, back porches, museums and elsewhere," Berry says.

Berry is also the author of novel "Heathens & Liars of Lickskillet County" and the poet behind "Skinny Dipping with Strangers." Berry's work has been featured in more than 40 literary journals and is the recipient of the Emrys Poetry Prize, KAKALAK Poetry Award, The Patricia & Emmett Robinson Prize, Poetry Matters Prize and Broad River Prize for Prose.

To donate, go to http://bit.ly/37jIhvp.