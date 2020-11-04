Charleston poet laureate covers Metallica and releases dance film with new record

Marcus Amaker covers Metallica and releases a full-length dance film for his 32nd electronic album.

"Subversive” features spoken-word poetry and electronic music under Amaker’s "tape loop" alias. It's Amaker's third record of 2020 and features some of the poems from his most recent book, "The Birth of All Things."

The album is accompanied by a video visual from two Black women: producer Jai-Anna Carter and professional choreographer Jordan Benton. The cover art was created by local Black artist Concept Rxch.

It was part of Amaker's goal to incorporate other Black creatives into this project.

“My art projects have always been created in a bubble," said Amaker. "I’ve learned that collaborating with others will allow me to grow and strengthen the work that I do. I thought about Afrofuturism and movement, which led me to reach out to wonderful people whose work I admire.”

"Subversive" can be heard on most streaming sites, with links available at https://album.link/us/i/1536094796. The accompanying dance film can be streamed on YouTube. The album will be available on vinyl in December.