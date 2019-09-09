Yes, Charleston has a metal scene. It used to exist in a grilled cheese shop on James Island and has frequented a vape store in Summerville. But it's also visited many an off-the-beaten-path warehouse, college house and dive bar around town.

On Saturday, it will be thriving at the Metal4Metal Festival at the Tin Roof in West Ashley. The one-day event, featuring a lineup of metal acts, is organized by the hosts of a local podcast that covers all things metal.

Metal4Metal is that podcast, a talk show on the music genre with hosts Steven P. Jones and Dennis Parker. Jones and Parker discuss metal news and interview local punk, hardcore and metal bands live in their home studio.

They started the festival as an additional way to showcase their passion.

Year one, the festival was in their backyard. Year two, it raged on during a hurricane. This year, it will come alive at Tin Roof, a West Ashley neighborhood watering hole and music venue known for hosting all genres.

The event will feature performances from bands Cult of Bastards, Caged Souls, Decadence, Monsters From Outer Space and Down Under from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $8, and more information can be found online at charlestontinroof.com or facebook.com/events/360598521325491.