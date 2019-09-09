corys band 4.jpg (copy)

The Metal4Metal Festival is back for its third year featuring metal, punk and hardcore bands at Tin Roof in West Ashley. File/Michael Puthuff

 Michael Puthuff

Yes, Charleston has a metal scene. It used to exist in a grilled cheese shop on James Island and has frequented a vape store in Summerville. But it's also visited many an off-the-beaten-path warehouse, college house and dive bar around town. 

On Saturday, it will be thriving at the Metal4Metal Festival at the Tin Roof in West Ashley. The one-day event, featuring a lineup of metal acts, is organized by the hosts of a local podcast that covers all things metal. 

Metal4Metal is that podcast, a talk show on the music genre with hosts Steven P. Jones and Dennis Parker. Jones and Parker discuss metal news and interview local punk, hardcore and metal bands live in their home studio.

They started the festival as an additional way to showcase their passion.

Year one, the festival was in their backyard. Year two, it raged on during a hurricane. This year, it will come alive at Tin Roof, a West Ashley neighborhood watering hole and music venue known for hosting all genres.  

The event will feature performances from bands Cult of Bastards, Caged Souls, Decadence, Monsters From Outer Space and Down Under from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets are $8, and more information can be found online at charlestontinroof.com or facebook.com/events/360598521325491

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.