Bill Murray is not only a talented actor known for his roles in a few blockbuster movies, he's also a musician (remember, he played piano in "Groundhog Day"). We selected some of the songs from his most famous movies and quintessential scenes, along with some tracks in which he provides some notable vocals.
Here's our Bill Murray playlist.
1. "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr.
Nothing says Bill Murray quite like the "Ghostbusters" original theme song. As one of the three starring ghoul chasers in the movie, Murray was instantly made an iconic comic figure by the 1984 fantasy comedy. "Who you gonna call?" Our answer is Bill Murray, but only if he brings a proton pack. He could sure use it here in the haunted Holy City, where he owns a part-time residence.
2. "The Bare Necessities" by Bill Murray and Kermit Ruffins
This classic from "The Jungle Book" was performed by Bill Murray for the 2016 remake of the famous animated movie. Murray voiced lovable bear Baloo, a newfound friend to jungle boy, Mowgli. "Look for the bare necessities, the simple bare necessities," Murray hums. "Forget about your worries and your strife." That's a good life motto, and one that is fitting for our picturesque seaside town.
3. "I'm Alright" by Kenny Loggins
This iconic scene and song from "Caddyshack" stars Bill Murray, along with a wily gopher causing havoc on the golf course. As the ground-disrupting gopher dances to "It's Alright" by Kenny Loggins, Bill Murray in his role as "Carl" takes on the fuzzy rodent in his quest to rid the course of his shenanigans. Carl vs. gopher is perhaps the match-up of a generation. It doesn't get much better than that.
4. "A Quick One, While He's Away" by The Who
Bill Murray is known for his roles in Wes Anderson films such as "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Moonrise Kingdom." But one of his most memorable roles is multimillionaire Herman J. Blume in Anderson's 1998's "Rushmore," in which teenager Max Fischer, played by Jason Schwartzman, becomes friends, and then mortal enemies, with Bill Murray's character. A hilarious feud ensues. In this scene, Fischer seeks revenge by cutting the brakes in Blume's car after Blume runs over Fischer's bike. The Who's epic rock ballad "A Quick One While He's Away" plays in the background.
5. "Alone on Christmas Day" by Phoenix and Bill Murray, The Beach Boys cover
Did you know Bill Murray came out with his very own Christmas special? The comedy musical, "A Very Murray Christmas," was released in 2015, and in it we get a taste of the jazz and classical music side of Murray, with some piano playing and singing from the movie star himself. In this particular song, Murray accompanies popular band Phoenix in covering a Beach Boys holiday classic, "Alone on Christmas Day."