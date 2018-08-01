Erin Tyler is the owner of the Charleston Tin Roof, a venue and bar in West Ashley catering to original music, comedy and other performance art from near and far, spanning genres.
Brunch, world-class hot dogs, video game nights, trivia competitions and more are some highlights at this neighborhood hangout, decked out with funky art like a ceiling of cardboard stars, an ever-changing Lite Brite and a glowing Jesus figurine.
Tyler can be seen slinging drinks behind the bar and jamming out to local bands on any given night at the Tin Roof. But we wanted to get a little deeper into the music that influenced her formative years. So we asked the infamous question: What are your top songs of all time?
This is part of our monthly "Charleston Playlist" column, following up our January article where we featured the top tracks from 20 local musicians.
Here are hers:
1. David Bowie, "Heroes"
This song still gives me chills every time I hear it. I grew up listening and dancing to Bowie with my father. I always loved him, but didn't realize until I was older how truly creative, special and important he was. These lyrics, his powerhouse voice, the guitars, the giant sound: It's perfect.
2. Janet Jackson, "Rhythm Nation"
When I was 9 years old, I wanted to be Janet Jackson. ... One of the best videos of all time. Some of the best choreography of all time. I still dance every time it comes on.
3. Patsy Cline, "I Fall to Pieces"
Patsy Cline had one of the purest voices. This song is beautiful and simple. My heart aches when I hear it, and I still go back for more. This is my favorite era of country music, and this song exemplifies it perfectly.
4. The Traveling Wilburys, "Handle With Care"
Four of the greats in one super band: George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan. Enough said.
5. Outkast, "Wheelz of Steel"
Outkast blew me away when I first heard them. Creativity at its core. These lyrics are unreal. The beats are beyond cool; cooler than a polar bear's toenails. One of the best hip-hop duos of all time. I became best friends with my college roommate over "ATLiens."