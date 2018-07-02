Taylor Flynn is a band manager, booking agent, content creator and social media manager in Charleston. She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2017 as an arts management music business major and works with local artists such as City on Down and Whitehall.
"My favorite part about working in music is helping artists live out their dreams and see people in the crowd enjoying a show," says Flynn.
When she isn’t on tour, you can find her working from a coffee shop, at a show or at AC's Bar & Grill. For our latest rendition of the Charleston playlist, we asked Flynn what her top five songs of all time were.
1. The Maine, "Like We Did (Windows Down)"
"This song is immediate nostalgia of being young and adventuring with your friends. It also features my life motto: 'Always keep in mind, things are fine and we’ll figure it out.' No matter what stage I’ve been at in life, this lyric has always been such a good reminder."
2. The Maine, "(Un)Lost"
"Another one, because The Maine is the band that made me want to work in live music. I’m currently working on Warped Tour, a cross-country music festival all summer long, and they’re one of the bands headlining. It’s cool to see things come full circle. This song embodies not knowing where you’re going or what you’re doing but just doing it anyway and that feeling of wanting to find yourself that we as humans all experience."
3. Knuckle Puck, "Untitled"
"Another one of my life mottos comes from this song: 'Everything is copacetic.' I love how beautiful the beginning is and then it gets heavy then turns into an instrumental."
4. Movements, "Daylily"
"This song is super comforting and never fails to make me happy. It’s been cool watching this band grow more and more every day."
5. The Story So Far, "Clairvoyant"
"This song is off a really cool split with The Story So Far and Stick To Your Guns. I always love when heavier bands put out a really pretty and calming track."
Keep up with Taylor Flynn at @taylorkfynn on Instagram or at taylorkflynn.com.