Charleston plantation will read nearly 3,000 names of enslaved people on Juneteenth

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode his horse into Galveston, Texas, where he encountered 250,000 enslaved people and read aloud General Order No. 3.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

The news was shared 2½ years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was made official on January 1, 1863, and two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.

It is unclear what caused the delay in getting the news to Texas, but it is widely thought that members of this large group were the last to be granted their freedom after the Civil War, hence the commemoration of June 19th as a milestone and day of jubilation called Juneteenth. The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States, was ratified on December 6, 1865.

It is common in the Lowcountry to celebrate Juneteenth with community barbecues, church revivals, heritage-related ceremonies and traditions, storytelling and dancing, guest speakers and remarks from elders. The day of remembrance focuses on education, self-improvement, freedom and achievement.

Large local events typically are held at parks or the Jenkins Institute (formerly the Jenkins Orphanage) and other venues. Events are presented by numerous African American and Gullah-Geechee groups and organizations, and the Lowcountry Juneteenth Association.

Middleton Place will host its annual Juneteenth observance on Friday, with activities of reverence, celebration and education. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the names of over 2,800 Africans and African Americans who were enslaved on Middleton family properties will be read aloud.

A pig pickin’ on the Greensward will follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., recalling the popularity of barbecues and other traditional treats, such as strawberry soda pop ($10 per person includes meat, two sides and a beverage).

Educational and interpretive presentations, 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. include “Day of Emancipation at Middleton Place” with Jamal Hall, “Taking Care of the Roots to Heal the Tree” with Ty Collins, “Mama Hattie Remembers: Storytelling and Music” with Rose Atterberry, and a screening of the documentary “Beyond the Fields.”

Children’s books will be available for families to read together, and artisans will be at work in the Stableyards. Regular adult admission is 50 percent off when purchased at the Visitor Center, $5 for children and students age 6-18 and free for ages 6 and younger. Following safe social distancing guidelines will be required and wearing face coverings is recommended. For more information, call 843-556-6020 or visit middletonplace.org.

The Charleston Symphony will present “Call and Response: A Concert for Equality” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, livestreamed from the Gaillard Center stage, with an empty audience. The program’s purpose is to “leverage the power of music and the spoken word to promote unity, love and understanding.”

Curated and conducted by the symphony’s assistant conductor, Kellen Gray, it will feature music of African American and Afro-British composers William Grant Still, George Walker, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Adolphus Hailstork.

Testimonials of experience, empathy and solidarity will come from Grammy Award winner Charlton Singleton, the symphony’s composer-in-residence Edward Hart, and Coastal Community Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss.

The program will conclude with a special performance from Charleston’s own Ranky Tanky. For more information, call 843-723-7528 or visit charlestonsymphony.org.