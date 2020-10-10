Charleston Opera Theater stages outdoor concert, hitting it out of the waterfront park

On a crisp and rosy Saturday evening last weekend, a measured stream of locals shuffled in clusters of two and three into Mount Pleasant's Memorial Waterfront Park.

Sporting fall fleeces and toting camp chairs, they came with kicked-back demeanors and jittery kids in tow. They staked spots 6 feet distant and settled in, digging out drinks and nibbles or heading to the Semilla food truck for honey wings and such.

You know the drill, just your average night at the opera.

The occasion was a free community concert produced by Charleston Opera Theater, and the effort was spearheaded by Harold Meers in his role as founder, general and artistic director of the company.

Incidentally, he's also a professionally trained tenor who has performed in leading roles with opera companies throughout the world. These days, however, his aim is to spend more time on producing and less on performing.

“I was thrilled with how many people came out,” said Meers, who viewed it as a testament to how much people were craving such experiences.

It was just that hunch that prompted Meers to reckon that the time was nigh for a free concert. He broached the notion of a partnership with the town of Mount Pleasant, which was game, and looped in additional partners in Innovative Event Services and Fox Music House. A plan then formed to bring opera to Memorial Waterfront Park.

Those in attendance were then treated to an hummable hit parade, a Whitman's Sampler offering up robust Bizet, zesty Puccini, vigorous Verdi. Over the course of an hour, the ensemble of 10 performers belted out and lay down the likes of "Carmen," "Rigoletto" and "La Boheme," layering wistful duet (Saundra DeAthos, Lisa Chavez) upon charged quartet (Brandon Hendrickson, DeAthos, Vittoria Miranda, Meers) upon gut-wrenching aria (DeAthos), unleashing a seldom-seen operatic extravaganza throughout the patch of riverside park aside a thumping overpass.

The hope was to give something to the community while also demonstrating the resonance of an art form that Meers believes is often unjustly characterized.

“Its reputation of being elitist is not accurate,” he said, citing Mozart’s tendency to poke fun at the aristocracy and Verdi’s regular go at politics. Meers himself discovered opera as a teenager, by way of his love for rock 'n' roll, which he views as a kindred genre.

“It is the art form of the people.”

With that in mind, the question to the people may well be: Can opera resonate with a news-addled, space-conscious passel of parkgoers as their world forever churns?

Pandemic pivot

Ruminating on the socioeconomic relevance of opera was thus already on the mind of Meers et al. in March as they were in the process of rolling out a plan before the pandemic. (At the time, Meers was performing in the Czech Republic, only to have the job cut short as Europe ground to a definitive halt.)

After a few months noodling out an interim plan, the company began in August offering "Curbside Delivery!" concerts throughout the city. By way of productions with portable staging, audio and lighting provided by Innovative Event Services, they perform 45-minute concerts, which have been attended by groups of as many as 100 spanning neighborhoods from downtown along The Battery to a West Ashley subdivision.

The free productions intend to bring music to the community in safe, socially distant ways to underscore the importance of live music. Reflecting the nimble nature of the times, works are selected based on the availability of performers.

The Memorial Waterfront Park concert was an extension of that imperative. As Meers explained to the audience, it was as much a chance to offer the company’s performers a means by which to again create live music together on a larger scale, something they all greatly missed.

Art form for the moment

One could argue that if there was ever a time to crank up the opera, this would be it. Plagues? Check. Epic power struggles? You got it. Wanderings in the gloomy maw of solitude? Roger that, too.

However, Meers contends that the resonance of opera isn’t subject-specific.

“It doesn’t matter what the subject matter is,” he said, observing that the tenor of the singing, in and of itself, elicits an emotional response. “It speaks to the human condition.”

He likens the combination of vocal power and technical prowess to “skillful yelling,” a sort to which any human can relate.

“Opera is a visceral art,” he said.

Not only is our current world cause for such art, but it's the catalyst, too. The outdoor concert would likely not have happened otherwise, or at least not as quickly. While Meers has had such concerts in his mind’s eye, his focus is mainly on concert halls that don’t require amplification, as he prefers nothing between the voice and the listener.

Stay tuned

At the concert, more than once Meers teased from the stage that big news from Charleston Opera Theater would be forthcoming.

While he kept his cards close about the details, he later noted that company plans to embrace new modes of mounting works, opting for technology rather than the lavish, costly sets that are no longer the modus operandi of many companies today.

Meers also said the future will likely land them in a range of venues specific to the opera, with some works more fitting for a space like Memminger Auditorium and others suitable for a venue like the Sottile Theatre.

However, right now, that's somewhat of a nonstarter. "Inside is problematic," he said, seeming to hint that more outdoor work could very well be in the offing.

So how did their first foray into an outdoor concert go over? With the help of the requisite outdoor amplification, the company delivered polish, heart and verve, much to the clear and easy delight of the well-spaced, convivial crowd. So, yes, when it comes to achieving the mission of offering the community proof positive of the benefits of live music, they hit it out of the park.

As they let loose with stunning displays of skillful yelling, an epic, fiery sunset bled its staggering show of fuchsia and violet and gold, submitting finally into a chilled and inky indigo.

Like the wide-ranging lineup, Mother Nature graced the Lowcountry backdrop with a sensory overload of baroque color and brisk bite, boasting the full complement of the human condition, equally palpable by way of God's country and heavenly voice.