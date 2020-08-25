Charleston musicians Mel Washington and Wyatt Durrette collaborate on 'Love Wins'

Locally based country musicians Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington have come together for a new song and accompanying music video.

The song is called "Love Wins" and it was written in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer that spurred nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Washington said he's been writing with Durrette, a songwriter for the Zac Brown Band, for about a year now, which has resulted in quite a few songs. But this one was special.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"This was on the heels of the murder of George Floyd," Washington said. "We both sat and had a conversation about what was going on in our world."

"Love Wins" was created out of that frank conversation. The song premiered with American Songwriter on Aug. 19. It's one of the most important songs he's ever been a part of, Washington shared.

"Wyatt and I felt the weight of every word of this song as we wrote it," Washington said.

The lyrics tell a long tale of weariness and hurt, of voices unheard and a hand reaching out and not letting go. The ultimate message: love wins and love mends.

"I know you’re tired, I know you’re hurting, know you've been screaming and I haven’t heard ya, but I’m listening now, and I’m right beside ya, and I ain’t leavin' 'til we break the chains that bind ya," the lyrics rise to address racial unrest.

"I hope the message is clear," Washington said. "We can't keep yelling at each other from our foxholes. Love opens the door to understanding and healing."

The accompanying in-studio video for "Love Wins" was shot by Dries Vandenberg of Susto at Truphonic Studios. Andy Ellison played pedal steel, and Levi Lowry played fiddle.