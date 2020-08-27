Charleston musician tapped for Nike ad honoring Kobe Bryant

When Charleston musician Nathan Michel received a brief from the music production company Walker for a potential project, he wasn't counting his money.
"I probably win about 10% of these," said Michel. A musician and an adjunct professor in the music and art management departments of the College of Charleston, Michel has created quite a few tracks for Walker over the past decade.
Some have been on behalf of Wieden + Kennedy. The Portland-based ad agency for Nike was driver of the new project, an advertising spot that is about as high profile as you can get.
Created as part of "Mamba Week," the Nike ad celebrates what would have been Bryant's 42nd birthday. Entitled "Better," the 90-second spot features rapper Kendrick Lamar performing words of inspiration that are reflective of Bryant's aim for excellence in all areas. On Nike's website, it states that the ad "celebrates the universal relevance of progress and highlights Kobe’s prolific desire for improvement."
Rapping with increasing tempo, Lamar's words are timed with images and voiceovers of Bryant as an athlete and a family man, which are layered with other images of Black Lives Matter protests and social justice leaders.
Lamar's transfixing delivery is accompanied by Michel's performance of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata," a piece that held particular significance for Bryant, who was known to perform it. Alicia Keys also performed it at Bryant's funeral.
Recording it from his Charleston studio this summer. Michel then sent along his track to Walker, which is based in New York and Los Angeles. After a couple of rounds of revisions, his work was done, all taking place over a more compressed timeline than he said was the norm.
Michel said that Lamar's performance, which he found rhythmically inspiring, drove his creative process. "It had a real rhythmic flow," he said, "I got my book out and looked at the score and just kind of riffed on it. I think the opening of it is literally just the first thing I played."
A classically trained composer, the Charleston native also achieved renown as the drummer for the former Brooklyn-based band Hospitality. In 2019, the band's song "I Miss Your Bones" made Time magazine's list of the Top 10 songs of the decade.
With such a varied background, Michel was readily able to lend his own variations to the Beethoven's piece, providing a lift in keeping with Lamar's performance. Since he created it on behalf of Walker, his own name is not attached to the project. However, his artistic imprint is all over it.
"It has more of a fluid, dynamic quality ... so it has a different vibe," he said. "It's faster. I throw in some strange chords that Beethoven didn't write that push it into a maybe jazzy direction."
The ad, unsurprisingly, has resonated. Since it aired Monday, the spot has been viewed by tens of millions of people. "I keep seeing it come up in my Twitter feed," Michel said, adding that it is one he shares himself, not something he always does with the ads on which he works.
As a testament to how Charleston's talent pool drives the national conversation, it just doesn't get better.