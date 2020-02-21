Charleston musician releases EP to raise money for Australian and Amazon wildfires

Julie Slonecki's latest EP "Consequence of Convenience" is not just musical exploration but an environmental one.
With the recent fires in the Amazon and Australia, and other climate crises across the world, Slonecki of Charleston band Sexbruise? says she felt driven to find something she could do to help raise awareness and action, beyond just reducing her own carbon footprint.
"I found a phrase that kept repeating in my head: 'the consequence of convenience,'" Slonecki says. "We so often take the convenient choice over the more difficult, but better, one. We have prioritized convenience and money over nature, respect and goodwill. I knew that I could be better about this and maybe I could do something to help other people realize it too."
The EP features three electro-pop songs inspired by the environment, and 75 percent of all sales and streaming revenue will be donated to the Environmental Defense Fund, one of the world's largest environmental organizations that focuses on reducing climate-harming emissions, battling species extinction and endorsing environmentally friendly business practices.
“Consequence of Convenience” is out now, exclusively on Bandcamp, with the goal of raising more money through people being able to "pay what they want." It will be released across all platforms on Feb. 28.
Slonecki says she will be posting updates on money raised via her social media pages. Stream and donate at julieslonecki.bandcamp.com/album/consequence-of-convenience.