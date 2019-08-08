Tyler Boone is crossing coasts.

He's leaving sunny Charleston for sunny Los Angeles in pursuit of his music career and bourbon business.

Boone (yes, he's related to the Boone Hall Plantation Boones) grew up in the Charleston area and began playing guitar and writing songs when he was 16 years old.

He started out with a few gigs at now-closed The Oasis off Folly Road and the Village Tavern in Mount Pleasant with his band Red House. As time went on, Boone stripped down to some acoustic solo gigs and then formed a rock band under his name in 2009. After becoming established in the scene, Boone took off for the biggest music hub in the Southeast: Nashville.

Yes, he's left us once already.

However, he returned after two years to see if he could pick up where he left off in the Lowcountry in 2017. His song, "Short Skirt, Bare Knees," hit radio waves that same year and was included in the preliminary “For Your Consideration” rock category for the 2018 Grammys.

Then, in 2018, Boone added a new talent to his resume: bourbon making. He launched his very own Boone's Bourbon, bottled by Striped Pig Distillery, which you can find behind the bar at a variety of King Street establishments and retail outlets across the country.

Before he boards the plane and bids us adieu for Hollywood, Boone will be playing a farewell show on Aug. 15 at the Charleston Pour House. The show starts at 9 p.m., and Boone will be joined by Tom Mackell and Eighty Seven Nights. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the show.

His new single, "Make it Right," produced by Eric Rickert of Ocean Industries, comes out Aug. 16.