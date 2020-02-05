Charleston Music Hall under new management, plans to add standing-room option

The Charleston Music Hall is now officially under the management of Frank Productions and NS2, full-service concert promotion companies that have been booking shows at the downtown music venue consistently for six years.
On Feb. 1, the switch occurred, bringing in new, remotely operating staff members and resources in an attempt to more aptly manage the Music Hall, which has been operating with a small team for many years.
Executive director Charles Carmody, who has been managing the Hall since 2012, will remain in his position, as well as the other staff members in marketing, ticket and drink sales and security.
The only change is that Frank Productions and NS2 are now available full-time to the local staff to help with booking, brainstorming programming and other daily management duties.
Beyond that, things will basically remain the same, said Frank Productions president Matt Gerding.
Carmody said when he first adopted his role as Charleston Music Hall's director, with the blessing of Bennett Hospitality (who owns the building), he quickly realized he needed more fire power to attract nationally touring acts.
Charleston is not an A market, but a secondary market that has had trouble routing acts from larger cities like Charlotte and Atlanta. According to Carmody, Charleston was simply not on the map for a lot of booking agents. In 2013, he met with AC Entertainment, NS2 and other music and entertainment agencies in search of an exclusive talent buyer.
NS2, which currently operates 6 venues, was selected. The agreement was that the company would bring 20 nationally touring acts to the Charleston Music Hall annually. The first year, NS2 brought 40. Since then, 70 per year.
"I just realized that what really would make the most sense is to tie into their network fully and be able to work with their whole company to be able to best run this room," Carmody shared.
The marketing team, formerly solely operated by Bonny Wolfe, now has 10 staff members. Operations director Nicholas McDonald and Carmody now have access to a large team of creative programmers to bounce ideas off of during brainstorming meetings.
The goal is to book more than 100 nationally touring acts per year now, according to NS2 president Darin Lashinsky.
"Charleston has become a really supportive city for live music," Lashinsky said. "When artists are selling a lot of tickets in a city, it generally means they are making good money, which makes it a lot easier for agents to justify a stop."
"It's not this corporate entity taking over the Hall," Carmody explained. "It’s just going to be better. I’ll have more resources to bring in bigger and better acts and also develop local acts."
Carmody said his true love is building creative programming for local artists and musicians, and that won't change. Some of the local endeavors that have been successful include the "Women &" concert series and "Grass in the Hall" bluegrass series.
"In order to be successful, you really have to program the space as a reflection of the community," Gerding said. "Charles will continue to book all of the local events in addition to his ongoing efforts to create original local programming, which has become part of the Charleston Music Hall’s local identity."
In addition to management improvement, the Charleston Music Hall is also being renovated. Starting March 22, there will be a seat removal project, which will replace the seats in Sections A and B with removable seats that can be pulled out to create a standing-room space right in front of the stage.
Carmody says this will allow space for 300 people, upping the venue's capacity from 965 to 1,200. That's in comparison to the Music Farm's 800 person capacity, North Charleston Performing Arts Center's 2,300 seats and the Gaillard's 2,750 seats.
The removable seats will not only help to draw in larger acts but will also allow for smaller shows that will just utilize the front area of the theater.
"More diverse programming is always my goal," Carmody said.
The Rising Appalachia concert on April 19 will be the first to utilize that standing-room space.