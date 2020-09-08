Charleston Music Hall to host outdoor concerts, including Shovels & Rope, Ranky Tanky

Wary to bring patrons inside its downtown venue during a pandemic, the Charleston Music Hall has announced a new music endeavor in town.

The Hall has teamed up with outdoor venue The Bend in North Charleston for a multi-week spaced-out concert series starting in October.

There will be performances by Legacy of Motown featuring Charlton Singleton and Friends (Oct. 3), Susto (Oct. 9), The Aretha Franklin Tribute featuring Black Diamond and Black Noyze (Oct. 16), Shovels & Rope (Oct. 23-24), St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Oct. 30-31) and Ranky Tanky (Nov. 14).

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Online tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. They will be also be for sale on-site the day of the event if still available.

"While we cannot safely open the doors of The Charleston Music Hall yet, we are still dedicated to creating extraordinary concert experiences and promoting the finest local, regional and national acts,” said Charles Carmody, Director of the Charleston Music Hall.

The "Around the Bend" concert series will incorporate social distancing by providing 250 squares at 10-by-10-feet each, limiting those squares to a maximum of four people from the same party. A six-foot aisle between squares will then provide room for social distancing while navigating the concert site, and masks are required if patrons leave their square to visit the facilities.

Each square costs between $120 and $200, depending on the show.

Firefly Distillery successfully launched a "Safe Sounds" music series in June that operated under a similar model, with 10-by-10-foot pods, a distanced stage and other measures to keep folks apart. Those concerts will also continue into autumn, with a show schedule available online.

No food or drinks will be sold at Charleston Music Hall's upcoming outdoor concerts to avoid crowding and contact, but attendees can bring their own. Beer and wine is permitted on-site, along with coolers, blankets and chairs. An option to rent furniture will be emailed to ticket buyers as well.

For all concerts, gates open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m. Concertgoers sharing a square are required to purchase tickets in quarntities of four and arrive together. There will be one free on-site parking spot per square. "Around the Bend" series events are planned for rain or shine.

The Bend, located at 3775 Azalea Drive, features 20 acres of green space on the Ashley River. The space hosted drive-in movies earlier this summer to keep locals entertained during the coronavirus.

In addition to the outdoor concert series, Carmody of the Charleston Music Hall also announced an upcoming endeavor that will feature local artists performing on the venue stage for recordings that will be released exclusively on vinyl. The vinyl will be pressed next door at Record Stop Charleston on John Street, and proceeds from sales will go to the artists. More details about musicians involved and vinyl for sale will be forthcoming.