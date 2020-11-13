Charleston Music Hall releasing vinyl recorded on stage featuring local musicians

The Charleston Music Hall came to a complete halt in March along with the rest of the live music industry as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Hundreds of shows were canceled, and the downtown venue's doors remained closed to concertgoers for more than half of the year.

At the end of the summer, director Charles Carmody came up with a few pivots, including an outdoor concert series at The Bend in North Charleston and a vinyl compilation that was recorded on the Music Hall stage in September.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

The album includes 10 various local artists and combines a variety of genres, including hip-hop, indie rock, country, folk, jazz, Americana, soul and spoken word. It's called the "Charleston Music Hall Stage Sessions Vol. 1," so more renditions are expected.

"Our music scene is highly collaborative, and we believe its strength lies in the artist's communal spirit," said Carmody. "We hope this is the beginning of a fun collaboration and introduces (people) to some of the amazing music being made in our city."

The track listing is:

Side A: "Black Owned" by Native Son; "Fake Girlfriend" by Grace Joyner; "Credit Down" by Mel Washington; "Yesterday Was Going Great" by Keon Masters; "Eudoranova" by Charlton Singleton Quartet

Side B: "Powerlines 777" by Invisible Low End Power; "Charleston Arsonist" by She Returns From War; "Bag Full of Money" by Little Stranger; "Together" by Babe Club; "20 'til Infinity" by tape loop

Local producer Wolfgang Zimmerman mixed and mastered the album, and the vinyl shop right next door to the Music Hall, Record Stop, pressed the vinyl.

The compilation costs $25, plus shipping, and can be pre-ordered online at charlestonmusichallmerch.bigcartel.com/product/cmh-stage-stessions-vol-i-vinyl-pre-order.

The expected shipment for the record is expected between Dec. 10-20. It's a limited release, with only 450 pressings available. All proceeds from album sales will go back directly to the artists.