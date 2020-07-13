Charleston Music Hall offering private rentals for movies, karaoke, drag shows

Charleston Music Hall has come up with a creative solution for using the downtown performance venue during the pandemic.

Private "micro-rentals" are now available at the Hall for a night of movies, games, karaoke, improv comedy, magic or drag. You can also attend a live concert with an artist of your choice or fashion your own performance night based on your personal cravings for entertainment.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the venue for each show, and other health safety guidelines will be in place. Alcohol and food can be made available. The new rental packages start at $500, with the concert option costing $1,500 minimum.

Holy City Magic, which announced the closing of its nearby John Street venue last week, has teamed up with the Charleston Music Hall for the magic option, while the Hall's improv team will present the comedy night.

Interested parties can fill out a rental form at https://bit.ly/304PFYO or email Charles Carmody at charles@charlestonmusichall.com to book.