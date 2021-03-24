Charleston Music Hall director worries about local scene as charity vinyl fails to recoup costs

Some of the Charleston area's best local bands that haven't performed live during the pandemic will finally be taking the stage once more on Good Friday.

Eight of the 10 artists that contributed to a vinyl compilation — with a live song recording performed on the Charleston Music Hall stage to empty seats in September — will be playing.

This time around, though, they'll have a spaced-out audience of up to 280 fans. Social distancing and mask wearing are required.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Performers will be Marcus Amaker, She Returns From War, Mel Washington, Charlton Singleton, Little Stranger, Babe Club, Grace Joyner and Invisible Low End Power. Native Son and Keon Masters, also featured on the vinyl, were unable to play the show.

For Grace Joyner, the September recording was the first time she got to play a song from her album that was released in April 2020. Her release show and tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

"We had never gotten the opportunity to play our single 'Fake Girlfriend' live," Joyner said. "It was great to at least get to play it for a few others, and we are looking forward to finally playing it for an audience at the show."

For country artist Mel Washington, it was a glimpse into the variety of genres represented within the local music scene.

"I love how eclectic the collection is," Washington said. "It shows one of the most beautiful parts of Charleston: its diversity."

Ryan "Wolfgang" Zimmerman of Low End Power mixed the live recordings in addition to playing a track on the album.

"My only regret is that we didn't have a film crew on hand, because it was a wild scene playing an empty Music Hall like that," said Zimmerman. "It was also one of the first times we saw anybody after months of quarantining, so it felt great to kind of go through the motions of playing a show again."

For Music Hall director Charles Carmody, the vinyl compilation was one of the pivots he pursued during COVID-19, along with an outdoor concert series at The Bend in North Charleston.

Faced with hundreds of canceled shows, Carmody said the vinyl idea was a way to "bring some light to the dark days of COVID-19" and raise money for struggling artists.

"The idea (was) that all net profit from the album sales would go back to the 10 artists," said Carmody. "Not only was it something fun to do, but we were hopeful that we could help out local musicians who were also out of work."

He said, so far, the album has not sold enough copies to recoup the cost, so those artists are still waiting to benefit from the project. He's hoping the live show will encourage more sales.

"I am puzzled as to why more people do not want to support their local artists, and I am worried about the state of our current local scene," Carmody said. "COVID-19 has decimated a music scene that was already struggling due to everything from the high cost of living to the scarcity of practice and performance space."

Carmody added that he wants this April show to be a reminder to Charleston that the city claims many talented local musicians and bands, and music lovers need to support those local artists just as much as touring acts.

"I am hopeful that we can start to build a more inclusive, diverse, vibrant and sustainable music scene on the back end of COVID-19," said Carmody. "But it will take all of us working together — patrons, venue owners, space operators and artists."

The local vinyl compilation, which was pressed next door at Record Stop on John Street, is available as an add-on purchase to the $20 ticket price, making the total $45 for those who want the limited-edition record.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to charlestonmusichall.com/event/the-cmh-stage-sessions-vinyl-release-concert.