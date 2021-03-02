Charleston Music Hall announces new socially distanced outdoor concerts at The Bend

A pandemic-era pivot last year drew the Charleston Music Hall's audience from the John Street cathedral to a riverfront field off Azalea Drive.

That concert series, "Around the Bend," will be back this spring with a multi-week lineup featuring both local and out-of-town bands.

The shows kick off April 10 with Robert Earl Keen and continue into the summer with performances by the Lowcountry's Grammy Award-winning Gullah group Ranky Tanky, folk outfit Old Crow Medicine Show and Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, among others.

The official schedule is below:

April 10: Robert Earl Keen

April 11: Ranky Tanky

April 17: Reggae Night at the Bend — Tribute to Toots & The Maytals

May 7: Charlton Singleton and Friends present The Sizzling '70s

May 13: Blackberry Smoke

May 14: Yacht Rock Revue

May 22: Old Crow Medicine Show

June 5: The Steeldrivers

There will be socially distanced seating at each outdoor show, similar to the arrangement for Firefly's Distillery's "Safe Sounds" series. Sectioned-off squares, where chairs and blankets can be arranged, can be purchased for a maximum of four people from the same party. Spacious aisles between each square then provide room to navigate the concert site. Masks are required whenever patrons leave their square.

New to the spring series, patrons can pre-order beer, wine and water to have a fully stocked cooler waiting for them upon arrival. No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted, but concertgoers can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Coolers will be checked after parking to ensure outside alcohol is not being brought to the squares.

The Bend, located at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston, features 20 acres of green space on the Ashley River and is the concert destination. For all events, gates open at 6 p.m. and shows start at 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers sharing a square are required to arrive together, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to create an easier and safer experience.

In addition to outdoor shows, the Charleston Music Hall is also offering limited-capacity, socially distanced indoor performances. "Uptown Girl: A Musical Comedy" is slated for March 12-13, followed by The Patti O' Furniture Drag Spectacular: St. Patti's Day in Hollywood on March 19 and Grass in the Hall on March 20.

Country musician Ward Davis will play April 9 and comedian Josh Wolf will take the stage April 21.

Tickets to the spring "Around the Bend" concert series go on sale to the public 10 a.m. March 5 on Ticketmaster.com. All events are rain or shine.