Charleston music duo hosting virtual Memorial Day concert to honor veterans

A local music duo will be honoring veterans with a Memorial Day tribute concert, but the singing will take place virtually instead of live on stage.

Charleston act Gracie & Lacy has been releasing virtual concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday nights on Facebook during the coronavirus. The harmonizing duo dresses to the nines in vintage-style attire, singing and tap dancing to fans through the internet.

For Memorial Day, the musicians have something special planned. Gracie & Lacy will feature guest artist Heather Rice, a powerhouse vocalist who has opened for Sheryl Crow and Lady Antebellum. In honor of Memorial Day, fan-submitted photos of servicemen and women and veterans will be displayed via the broadcast.

The duo is asking for veterans and veterans' family members to submit their photos at gracieandlacy.com. The concert will broadcast live from Gracie & Lacy’s Facebook page facebook.com/gracieandlacy at 7 p.m. Saturday.