A Charleston surf pop group called Tape Waves is big in Japan, and even more so after a tour there earlier this year.
The husband-and-wife duo, consisting of drum programmer and guitarist Jarod Weldin and guitarist and vocalist Kim Weldin, produces mellow, dreamy tunes that can be likened to the West Coast's Jenny and Johnny or London's Swimming Tapes.
The couple have been creating reverb-laden shoegaze songs, reminiscent of a hazy, sun-soaked afternoon on the beach, since 2013. Full-length records include 2014's "Let You Go," 2016's "Here To Fade" and this year's "Distant Light."
Though all were crafted at the couple's home studio in Charleston, they have connected with Japanese fans more than the Lowcountry's Americana and indie rock-fueled scene. The Weldins became aware of their overseas fan base when they noticed their music was being streamed and shared extensively outside of the States.
They say that's why they embarked on the tour abroad, playing a series of shows this summer in Hiroshima, Osaka, Nagoya, Gunma and Tokyo.
"It was unbelievable," Jarod Weldin gushes. "We had the best time. There were so many highlights, and we met so many amazing people."
Tape Waves performed hourlong headlining sets with the average admission price of 3,000 yen (around $26), and, according to Weldin, the venues were pretty full.
"If we did that in Charleston, we would be playing to the sound person and bartender," Weldin says with a laugh. "Also, I guess that makes sense. If you look at what’s big in Charleston and what has been historically big in Charleston, we don’t necessarily connect with that."
In Japan, though, they resonated. Tape Waves teamed up with a label called 2670 Records, performing with several of the artists on that label, including Twinkle Twinkles and Old Lacy Bed. They also were introduced to new musicians in the same sound sphere, including Mishca and CHIIO.
"We played with CHIIO twice on the tour, and we had sushi and went record shopping with them," Weldin recalls.
Tape Waves was connected with a lot of their fans who they had only been able to communicate with online before. One of them was a woman who took the train from Tokyo to Osaka to see them.
"She mentioned that we didn’t play her favorite song, 'So Fast,' and told us that she would be at our Tokyo show as well," Weldin says. "We told her that we would play the song in Tokyo, and we ended up asking her to sing the song with Kim at the show. She did and she sounded great. It was a great way to end the tour."
The Japanese shows were organized, in part, to meet face-to-face with fans and also to promote the newest album "Distant Light," which was recorded last Christmas in just a week (minus a few overdubs) and released this June. More acoustic overlays and unusual drum sounds were incorporated than on previous records. The sound is still soft, sparse and dreamy.
"We wanted it to feel like more of a summer evening record," Weldin says.
Now back in Charleston, Tape Waves has an upcoming performance on Dec. 22 at the Tin Roof. The duo will be joined by friends for a full-band show, similar to one they played in September.
As for more touring, Weldin says the group has a concert at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire coming up in January and then things are undecided.
"We have no set plans yet as far as where we'll be going," he says, though he doesn't count out a return trip to Japan.