James Ward gives kiss to Jennifer Crane while riding up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The sun sets behind as hot air balloons take off through the night during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller II walks inside of his hot air balloon before launching it during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The Victory Cup polo match weekend at Hyde Park Polo Club in Ravenel has added some variety to this year's event with the addition of the Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Friday night participants were treated to a spectacular sight as multiple multi-colored balloons dotted the sky. Bill Seeger, a crew member with Steve Lambert's hot air balloon, said "it's like floating on a cloud."
The festival, which will continue Saturday morning, is more than just balloons, though. Food, beverage and additional vendors will be set up, as well as bounce houses and other kids’ activities.
Saturday afternoon will feature Victory Cup polo matches, and the balloons and vendors will be back Saturday night with live music from The First Class Band.
Seven total hot air balloons give out tethered rides for guests during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller II walks inside of his hot air balloon before launching it during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
James Ward gives kiss to Jennifer Crane while riding up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
"It's like floating on a cloud." Bill Seeger said as he watches a hot air balloon fly up in the sky during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller II, right, gives a ride to Jennifer Crane and James Ward in his hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Steve Lambert inspects his balloon before taking off during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Colors are illuminated inside of a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller's balloon flies above during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Lane and Jesse Egnew with their twin daughters Harper and Avery watch hot air balloons take flight during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Colors are illuminated inside of a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
A view from up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Mark Fox gives off some heat to take off during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Hot air balloon enthusiasts prepare their balloons during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The sun sets behind as hot air balloons take off through the night during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Seven total hot air balloons give out tethered rides for guests during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller II walks inside of his hot air balloon before launching it during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
James Ward gives kiss to Jennifer Crane while riding up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
"It's like floating on a cloud." Bill Seeger said as he watches a hot air balloon fly up in the sky during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller II, right, gives a ride to Jennifer Crane and James Ward in his hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Steve Lambert inspects his balloon before taking off during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Colors are illuminated inside of a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
David Fuller's balloon flies above during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Lane and Jesse Egnew with their twin daughters Harper and Avery watch hot air balloons take flight during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Colors are illuminated inside of a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
A view from up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Mark Fox gives off some heat to take off during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
Hot air balloon enthusiasts prepare their balloons during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
The sun sets behind as hot air balloons take off through the night during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff