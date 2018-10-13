+2 
Hot Air Balloon Victory Cup03.JPG
Buy Now

James Ward gives kiss to Jennifer Crane while riding up in a hot air balloon during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

The Victory Cup polo match weekend at Hyde Park Polo Club in Ravenel has added some variety to this year's event with the addition of the Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Friday night participants were treated to a spectacular sight as multiple multi-colored balloons dotted the sky. Bill Seeger, a crew member with Steve Lambert's hot air balloon, said "it's like floating on a cloud." 

The festival, which will continue Saturday morning, is more than just balloons, though. Food, beverage and additional vendors will be set up, as well as bounce houses and other kids’ activities.

+2 
Hot Air Balloon Victory Cup02.JPG
Buy Now

David Fuller II walks inside of his hot air balloon before launching it during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

Saturday afternoon will feature Victory Cup polo matches, and the balloons and vendors will be back Saturday night with live music from The First Class Band.

+2 
Hot Air Balloon Victory Cup16.JPG
Buy Now

The sun sets behind as hot air balloons take off through the night during the first day of The Victory Cup national polo tournament on Friday night, Oct. 12, 2018 at the Hyde Park Farm and Polo Club in Ravenel. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

WHEN: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13; polo matches: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

WHERE: Hyde Park Polo Club, 6763 Davis Road, Ravenel

PRICE: Kids pass ages 3-18 years: $5, free for ages 2 years and younger; Saturday morning balloon festival pass: $15; Saturday all-day balloon festival and polo access pass: $25; Saturday general admission (includes balloon festival): $50 individual, $90 couple; Saturday VIP pass (includes balloon festival): $150 individual, $270 couple; additional Saturday activity and VIP options: $200-$1,500; tethered ride pass: $30 per person; $15-$20 parking 

For more information, call 512-953-9428 or go to victorycup.org/charleston.

Photos: Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival

Friday's night glow display and tethered rides kicks off the Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival at Hyde Park Polo Club in Ravenel.

1 of 16

Tags