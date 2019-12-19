Chanukah in the Square

“Oh Chanukah, Oh Chanukah, come light the menorah, let's have a party, we'll all dance the horah” – Traditional children’s song

Grab your dreidels and get ready for some latkes at Sunday’s annual Chanukah in the Square, presented by the Yaschik/Arnold Jewish Studies Program, The City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation.

In keeping with tradition, this year’s event will feature the lighting of the giant menorah in Marion Square by local Holocaust survivors. Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, commemorates the Maccabean revolt against Antiochus, the Greek overlord of Palestine, who had replaced holy objects in the temple with Greek idols. The Maccabees reclaimed the temple but found only enough oil to burn for one day. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight days.

Music will be provided by Klezmer Local 42, a klezmer/gypsy band “with a bit of this and a little of that,” out of Athens, Ga. If I’m going to keep saying “klezmer,” I need to describe it. “Klezmer” is a Yiddish derivative of the Hebrew words “klei” (vessel/instrument) and “zemer” (song) and is a genre of celebratory Jewish folk music dating back to the Middle Ages in Eastern Europe. (Thank you for coming to my TED Talk).

There will be additional children’s entertainment and activities (think bounce castle and slides), chocolate coins, menorah necklaces and other giveaways of Hanukkah novelties. Delicious foodstuffs include doughnuts, hot pretzels, hot dogs, burgers, soups, cotton candy and, of course, hot potato latkes. Special remarks are expected from Mayor John Tecklenburg and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston.

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 22

WHERE: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/37ztZH2

‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

Fact: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is perhaps the most popular Russian composer of all time, one of his masterpieces being the beloved ballet “The Nutcracker” (1892). Fact: The Moscow Ballet will bring its “Great Russian Nutcracker” to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, a stop on its huge tour of the United States and Canada. Opinion: Watching a Russian-trained ballet troupe perform a Russian ballet has got to be the most sensical way to see said Russian ballet.

It’s a “brand-new over-the-top production” this year, with stunning, hand-crafted costumes and “larger-than-life” puppets and nesting dolls. Even more special are the Land of Peace and Harmony, and the Dove of Peace role, created by the group’s co-founder, Stanislov Vlasov (former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet), which are exclusive to the Moscow Ballet’s show. The Land of Peace and Harmony replaces the Land of the Sweets, and the Dove of Peace (20-foot wing span!) replaces the Sugar Plum Fairy.

WHEN: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

PRICE: $29-$99

MORE INFO: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Holiday Pops

Not lollipops, not ice pops, not booze pops, not soda pops. Rather, I suggest the annual Holiday Pops from the Charleston Symphony at the Gaillard on Friday and Saturday. The performances are an annual tradition of a “festive mix” of symphonic and popular music, conducted by Yuriy Bekker. Featured special guests this year include local song-and-dance sister act Gracie & Lacy, the Cane Bay High School Choir and the CSO Chorus, as well as a particularly jolly bearded man in a red suit. Also featured and also special, Miles Hoffman (of South Carolina Public Radio’s “A Minute with Miles”) will narrate “The Night Before Christmas.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21

WHERE: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $25-$114

MORE INFO: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

CODfather Christmas Market

Alright chum, I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.

The second annual CODfather Christmas Market & Celebration is Saturday and there’s a lot on the agenda. The “giant market” will feature local merchants and artists, kids’ activities and games, Santa will be available for photos and the venue will light up its 12-foot outdoor tree. The Charleston Caroling Company will get folks into the spirit with holiday carols and attendees can rock their faces off with local musicians Jared Petteys & The Headliners and Kyle Lacy & Charleston Wildest.

There will be fun, festive food like candy apples, boiled peanuts and kettle corn and, of course, “Proper Fish & Chips.” Be sure to take a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

WHEN: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 21

WHERE: The CODfather, Proper Fish & Chips, 4254 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-789-4649, facebook.com/TheCODfatherchippy

Divas of Drag Brunch

Get ready for a side dish of fabulous dipped in fierce to go with your breakfast burrito and buttermilk pancakes at Sunday’s Divas of Drag Brunch, Christmastime! at The Royal American, presented by Vive Le Rock Productions. Also on the menu are an LGBT Sandwich, Rainbow Biscuits and Magic Wings.

Touted as the largest lineup of drag performers (queens and a king) at a local event, Mercy Madison will host and scheduled to perform are Ava Clear, Shariese Ses Pieces, Sarah Tonin and Jaclyn Hoff, to name just a few. This is an all-ages event, but for those of a certain age, all purchases of vodka, rum and bourbon punches, Tullamore Dew Whiskey Irish coffees and High Noon Sun Sips will benefit We Are Family, a local organization that provides support, resources and leadership development opportunities to LGBTQ+ and straight ally youth.

WHEN: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 22

WHERE: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

PRICE: Free admission

MORE INFO: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2rKDaEF