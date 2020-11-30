Charleston holiday and boat parade canceled this year, but parking free with voucher

The Grinch might have arrived in Charleston, but Santa is still on his way to make things right.

The city's annual holiday parade and holiday boat parade, which typically draw crowds on downtown streets and along the Charleston Harbor to admire the festive floats and lit-up masts, have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

But there will be other opportunities to discover some seasonal cheer.

Perhaps it can be found in one of the city's events that are still "on" for 2020, like the Charleston Holiday Market in Marion Square that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 5-20.

At the market, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place, including spacing between vendors, hand washing and sanitization stations and a social distancing and mask requirement for all vendors and patrons. Artisans and crafters, in addition to farmers and packaged food vendors, will be on-site.

In addition, the city of Charleston tree lighting ceremony is going virtual on Dec. 6. Viewers can watch the merriment online at facebook.com/CityCharleston and then tune in again at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 for a holiday greeting from Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Chanukah in the Square, normally held at Marion Square, is set for a drive-in format on Dec. 13 at The Bend on Azalea Drive in North Charleston, complete with complimentary potato latkes and children's crafts delivered to each car.

And from now until Jan. 1, the city is providing two hours of free parking downtown with this year's Holiday Magic in Historic Charleston voucher, which can be downloaded at charleston-sc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28006/2020-Holiday-Parking-Voucher.

More details will be provided by the city closer to the date of each event.