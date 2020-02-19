You are the owner of this article.
Charleston hoedown will feature night of country covers from local musicians

The Cry Baby Hoedown will take place March 12 at Tin Roof. Provided

Charleston band Cry Baby is kicking off an upcoming Texas tour with a "Rootin' Tootin' Hoedown," featuring a variety of Lowcountry artists doing country covers. 

The local show, which will take place 8 p.m. March 12 at Tin Roof, will get the band amped up for their performance at popular Austin arts festival South by Southwest (SXSW). SXSW takes place March 13-22. 

Joining the '90s pop project on stage at Tin Roof will be Brent Brent (featuring Justin Osborne of Susto), Daddy's Beemer, Babe Club, Whitehall and Charles Walker. Cry Baby will end the night with a full set. 

There will be exclusive cowboy-themed merch for sale, and "bootin' and scootin'" attire is encouraged. Bring your own bandanas. 

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Head to charlestontinroof.com for more details. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

