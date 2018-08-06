Charleston is fortunate enough to boast some successful music acts who have made it to the big leagues. While Hootie & the Blowfish usually gets the most attention, another act that most Charlestonians know about is Shovels & Rope.
The Americana act, featuring Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, hosts an annual festival, High Water, during which they and some of their best friends in the industry, perform at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.
However, it's rare that the Holy City gets a solo show from the husband-and-wife duo popular for hits like "Birmingham," "Unknown Legend" and "O' Be Joyful."
This October, though, the Lowcountry will get a special treat.
Shovels & Rope will perform a concert at The Royal American on an outdoor stage, much similar to the setup for the annual Summer Shindig at the same venue.
Another local success story, psychedelic folk band Susto, has played a parking lot show at The Royal American as well, during which the space was packed out with hundreds of eager fans for the evening.
The Shovels & Rope performance will take place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Tickets, available at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, are $30. The show is 21-and-up only.
For more information, visit theroyalamerican.com.