The Charleston Music Hall, Dance Lab and Mike Quinn will present Hollywood Horror: A Halloween Music, Dance & Film Phenom on Thursday. This original production combines movement, art and dance with live music and classic horror films “to create a unique, transformative and completely terrifying experience.” You can expect some of the best: “Psycho,” “The Shining,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Friday the 13th.” Costumes are encouraged and there will be a contest. 9 p.m. Oct. 31; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $25-$35; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
The Alley will present Studio 300: Disco Halloween on Thursday in celebration of its almost-seventh birthday. DJ United will spin the hits and “disco-infused sets” to keep the party moving, and the folks over there are going to crank it up a notch with haunted houses and scare actors. All-inclusive offerings include bowling, arcade games, adult beverages and complimentary appetizers. Costumes are highly encouraged, particularly your “best '70s gear.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Be a Mentor. 9 p.m. Oct. 31; The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston; $55-$75; 843-818-4080, thealleycharleston.com
The Music Farm will host Nightmare on Ann Street on Thursday and Friday, featuring local band Susto, which has recently returned from a European tour. Special guests include Dylan LeBlanc and Baby Yaga on Thursday, and Nicole Atkins and Ona on Friday. The Palace Hotel will host an after-party on both nights (free with Music Farm ticket). 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 1; Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston; $25; 843-577-6969, facebook.com/sustoisreal
Don’t forget, Boone Hall Fright Nights can still freak you out through Saturday, with The Undertaker, The Playground and the Scary Tales Haunted Hayride. 7:15-10 p.m. Oct. 31, and 7:15 p.m.-midnight Nov. 1-2; Boone Hall Plantation, 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant; $15 per individual attraction; $30 “Scream Pass” for all three attractions; $45 VIP “Faster to the Fear Pass” for all three attractions; boonehallfrightnights.com
The King Charles Inn will host An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe on Thursday, featuring “poetically-inspired Raven cocktails,” recitations of Poe’s works and some sweet treats. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31; King Charles Inn, 237 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; 843-723-7451, bit.ly/2WpvYsk
Bay Street Biergarten will host Forever Hallowe(EMO) on Thursday, featuring all pop-punk and alternative rock covers from The Midnight City Band. There will food and drink specials, and a costume contest. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31; Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2MTqinu
Prohibition will host its Monster Mash on Thursday, with “red hot rockabilly” from local band Jared Petteys & The Headliners, drink specials and a costume contest. 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 31; Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-793-2964, bit.ly/2BMXMx9
The Brick will host its Scaryoke Party on Thursday, featuring live band karaoke with High Society, a $500 best-costumed singer contest and drink specials. Note: it’s not a talent contest, it’s a costume contest, so you can totally stink at the singing part and still win. 9 p.m. Oct. 31; The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2WoPSDY
Burns Alley will host its wrestling-themed Halloween Havoc on Saturday, with Dante's Camaro, Horror Business (Misfits tribute) and Rat Salad (Black Sabbath tribute). Halloween costumes, especially wrestling costumes, are encouraged. 8 p.m. Nov. 2; Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston; $10; bit.ly/2BVLDWN
Isle of Palms will host its Halloween Carnival on Thursday with a haunted house, costume contest, carnival games, candy, a food truck and more. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 (costume contest 5:30 p.m.); Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave.; Free admission; 843-886-8294, iop.net/halloween-carnival
Trick-or-Treat in Hampton Park also will include arts and crafts, games, a jump castle, pony rides, hay rides and a costume contest by the lagoon on Thursday. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31; Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston; Free admission; bit.ly/36c8P18
Arthur W. Christopher Community Center will host a family-friendly Halloween event on Thursday, with games, food and prizes, designed for ages 5-12. 5 p.m. Oct. 31; Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; bit.ly/2WcI1cd
The Ghostly Get-Together at Bees Landing on Thursday will feature a family-oriented haunted house, trick-or-treating, games, crafts, jump castles and a costume contest, designed for ages 12 and younger. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31; Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd., Charleston; Free admission; bit.ly/2PjJfRF
The Folly Beach Halloween Carnival on Thursday will also include a costume contest, presented by the Folly Beach Civic Club. 6 p.m. Oct. 31; Folly River Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach; Free admission; bit.ly/32JSKO1