Charleston Gullah chef hosts third season of Food Network show 'Delicious Miss Brown'

A Gullah-Geechee chef from Charleston is back with the third season of her Food Network show "Delicious Miss Brown."

The new season, which premieres with a Labor Day grilling-themed episode at noon Sept. 5, was filmed on Edisto Island and features Kardea Brown's family, friends and fresh dishes from the Lowcountry.

Brown, who grew up on the Sea Islands of Charleston, is a chef and caterer who shares family recipes and Southern traditions on the Food Network program that has already aired two seasons. She learned to cook alongside her mother and grandmother, surrounded by a big, food-loving family of Gullah-Geechee descent.

From Sunday supper after crabbing to Lowcountry boils after shrimping, Brown's Lowcountry experiences and meals are inseparable.

The Labor Day episode of "Delicious Miss Brown" will feature a menu of jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sweet and savory grilled corn, sweet-heat baked beans and spiked mojito pops.

Upcoming episodes include a tailgate cookout with friends, berry picking and brunch with Brown's nieces and nephew, and holiday-inspired menus for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Kardea’s vibrant personality has really charmed our viewers, and her recipes truly celebrate her family’s Gullah-Geechee heritage,” said Food Network President Courtney White. “Family, friends and food are more important than ever right now, and 'Delicious Miss Brown' is an intimate look at all three from Kardea’s joyful point of view.”

In 2015, Brown founded The New Gullah Supper Club, a touring four-course dinner that brought Gullah-Geechee recipes across the country. She has also appeared on "Beat Bobby Flay," "Chopped Junior," "Cupcake Championship" and "Farmhouse Rules." Fans can find Brown's recipes and videos at FoodNetwork.com/DeliciousMissBrown.