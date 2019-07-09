It's called the Freedom Festival.

Charleston's newest one-day music festival will feature local musicians representing multiple genres in addition to live art, food trucks and local vendors.

It will take place from noon until midnight on July 20 at the Purple Buffalo in North Charleston at 2702 Azalea Drive. An after party until 2 a.m. will follow at the same location. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the festival.

"The purpose is to unify the music world in this area, introduce a diverse collection of music in one space and provide a platform to these creatives," Purple Buffalo owner Dan Dickey says.

Freedom Festival pictures the melting pot of Charleston's burgeoning music scene with its diverse lineup. Artists performing range from an experimental jam band to hip-hop artists to members of a popular reggae group.

The full lineup stars tomatoband, Major, Carnaval, Jah Jr., Sunrhe, Abstract That Rapper, Neno Kasanova, special guests from The Dubplates, Dblcrown, Domino, Only Nick, Illadell, Harley Boys, Jeremy Navar, Yadda Man and Keith B.

For more information, head to facebook.com/events/586709571738778.