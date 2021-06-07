Charleston Gaillard's Lowcountry Listens series goes live in intimate venue nooks

The Charleston Gaillard Center will bring back its pandemic-era livestream concert series in August, but with a post-vaccine twist.

Created just after the onset of COVID-19 to showcase local artists, the first season of Lowcountry Listens featured virtual performances streamed to Facebook and YouTube.

Now, the series will return, but in a live format.

The Gaillard will present four intimate in-person performances around the building to audiences ranging in size from 60 to 100 guests.

Each will provide patrons with a unique opportunity to experience the Gaillard Center "as never before," including sitting cabaret-style on the stage of the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall, experiencing the skylighted atrium of the Gallery or enjoying a performance outside on the Terrace Lawn.

The lineup features Kevin Patton on Aug. 4 on stage, Lindsay Holler on Aug. 11 on the lawn, Tom Mackell on Aug. 18 in the gallery lobby and Dallas Baker on Aug. 25 on stage.

Tickets to the performances go on sale at 11 a.m. June 11 at gaillardcenter.org. Tickets are $25, plus applicable fees, and there is limited availability per show.