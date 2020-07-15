Charleston Gaillard announces new 'Lowcountry Listens' performances

In their effort to cope with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, several local arts organizations have brainstormed creative ways to continue showcasing talented musicians and artists on their stages.

The Gaillard Center started a free virtual series called "Lowcountry Listens," which features performances by local musicians recorded on the Gaillard stage.

The first round of videos were shot in June and July, with an online audience tuning in after the short concerts were filmed. Each week, those videos were posted to the Gaillard's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The second round of performances is coming up, with dates set for July and August. The lineup includes Admiral Radio, Noah Jones, Sarah White and Emily Curtis, Muscle Memory (poetry and jazz with Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter) and Chaquis Maliq of The Eccentrosoul 1 Woman Band.

Previous performers include Daniel D. with DJ Calculations Of and Beatman Fresh; Brendan James; She Returns From War; Grace Joyner; and Will Blackburn (of Stoplight Observations). Richard Todd, host of "The Morning Buzz" on 105.5 The Bridge, introduces each performance. They are available online to watch at your leisure.

For more information, visit gaillardcenter.org/lowcountry-listens.