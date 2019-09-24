At the end of the month, a few new lunch options will be available downtown.

Three to six alternating food trucks, pulled from Charleston's pool of more than 150 operating food trucks, will gather from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays in between Spring and Columbus streets. Located at 445 Meeting Street, the site is designed to meet the casual, midday dining needs of neighborhood residents, students, out-of-town visitors and workers.

The new outdoor dining space is called the Meeting Street Eats' food truck village and is ramping up for a Sept. 30 opening. It was designed in collaboration with Mount Pleasant-based designer Elizabeth Stuart and inspired by the flourishing food truck village scene in Austin, Tex.

The pet-friendly venue, with limited parking and seating for those who want to stay a while, will also be available for evening and weekend event rentals.

Follow Meeting Street Eats on Instagram and Facebook to track who’s serving what daily. For additional information, email info@meetingstreeteats.com.